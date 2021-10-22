Biden vows to protect Taiwan in case of Chinese attack

US President Joe Biden said the country is committed to defending Taiwan if it is attacked by China – a stance that appears to oppose the US’s stated policy of “strategic ambiguity”.

Asked twice by CNN whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden responded positively. “Yes, we are committed to doing this,” he said.

The US president has made similar statements in the past, only for the White House to say that long-standing US policy has not changed on the island.

The US supplies Taiwan with defensive weapons, but has intentionally remained ambiguous about whether to intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

Under the “One China” Policy, the US recognizes China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. In recent weeks, Beijing has sent dozens of fighter planes near Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), and Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that “reunification” between China and Taiwan was inevitable.

Biden also said he was not concerned about an intentional military conflict with China – but indicated that he was concerned about an unintended escalation.

“China, Russia and the rest of the world know that we have the most powerful military in the history of the world. Don’t worry if they will be more powerful,” he said. “But you have to worry about whether or not they will get involved in activities that put them in a position where they can make a serious mistake.”

Biden, citing his relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said he did not intend to enter into a prolonged conflict.

“I spoke and spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader. That’s why you hear people saying ‘Biden wants to start a new cold war with China’. I don’t want a cold war with China. I want China to understand that we are not going to back down and change any of our opinions.”

A White House official later clarified Biden’s comments this evening about Taiwan, saying Biden “was not announcing any changes to our policy” in his comments about China and Taiwan.

“The US defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will maintain our commitment under the law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo,” the official said.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here).