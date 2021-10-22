Biel, is that you? Gui Araujo distorts Galisteu’s speech in A Fazenda 13

Gui Araujo once again distorted Adriane Galisteu’s speech in A Fazenda 13. After surviving his second visit to the countryside, on Thursday night (10/21), the digital influencer shared with his colleagues in confinement a totally different speech from that the presenter said when announcing her return to the game, something very similar to what Biel did in A Fazenda 12.

“Even at the risk of being seen as the owner of the truth, you play. Whether this is courage or lack of prudence, time will tell”, said Galisteu to Araujo. “She spoke to me like this: ‘The owner of the truth. Is it courage or recklessness? Let’s see if you’re right after this vote again’”, commented the former MTV, significantly altering the presenter’s lines.

Upon hearing Gui’s speech, Tati Quebra Barraco applauded him, understanding that he was playing a correct game in reality. But Rico Melquiades laughed and went back to needling his disaffection in the game. “Oh my God. It’s a people who come back from the countryside and want to find themselves.”

Last week, Gui Araujo also went to the farm and distorted Galisteu’s speech. The presenter warned him about the need to differentiate the absolute truth from his own truth, but when he returned to the seat of confinement he told his friends that he had the absolute truth.

Check out the video that exposes Gui Araujo’s contradiction in the farm that eliminated Lary Bottino from A Fazenda 13: