Big John, the largest known triceratops, is auctioned for 6.65 million euros

Overview of Big John, the fossilized skeleton of a triceratop dinosaur Photo: EFE/Ian Langsdon

The fossilized remains of Big John, O biggest triceratop dinosaur already discovered by paleontologists, was sold by 6.65 million euros at an auction held in Paris, France, this Thursday, 21.

Big John – named after the owner of the land where the dinosaur’s bones were found – has roamed modern South Dakota, in the United States, for more than 66 million years.

THE Drouot he had estimated that the skeleton would earn between 1.2 million and 1.5 million euros. It was sold to an unnamed US private buyer.

The first large-sized piece of bone in the skeleton – the skull alone is about 2.62 meters long and two meters wide – was found in 2014.

By 2015, paleontologists had accomplished the rare feat of unearthing 60% of the skeleton made up of more than 200 pieces, which were painstakingly assembled in Italy during preparations for the Paris auction.