Billionaire sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend is accused of killing his wife | World

Robert Durst, a billionaire in the US housing market, was charged with the death of Kathie Durst, his wife who disappeared in 1982, authorities confirmed on Friday (22).

Police filed a criminal complaint Tuesday against Durst in a court in Lewisboro, a suburb of New York, charging him with second-degree murder.

Kathie was 29 years old when she disappeared on January 31, 1982, and her body was never found.. Durst divorced her in 1990, citing abandonment, in 2017 she was declared legally dead at the request of her family.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said it “can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro County Court on October 19, 2021.” “We have no further comments at this time.”

The billionaire was sentenced last week to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, in a Los Angeles courthouse for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman.

Berman was shot in the back of the head in 2000 at her home in Beverly Hills, and the American billionaire has always denied being the perpetrator.. The suspicion is that he wanted to prevent her from going to the police and testifying about his wife’s disappearance.

Documentary takes a turnaround

Durst had never been charged with Kathie’s death, but self-incriminated in the documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst”.

Durst was confronted with a letter he had sent to his friend, very similar to the cryptic and anonymous note the police received about the location of the writer’s body.

Apparently not noticing that a lapel microphone was still on as he took a break from recording to go to the bathroom, Durst mutters “Done, they got you” and “Kill them all, of course.”

The audio was shown at the conclusion of the documentary, and the billionaire was arrested hours after the last episode aired in 2015.

At trial, her lawyers claimed that Durst had sent the note to police after finding Berman’s body and panicking, but that didn’t mean he had killed her friend.

Death in Texas and Estimated Fortune

The documentary also addresses the 2001 murder of Durst’s Texas neighbor whose body was found dismembered. He admitted to having dismembered his neighbor but claimed the murder was in self-defense and the charges against him were dropped..

The Durst family is one of the richest in the US and ranks 47th on the Forbes rankings, with a fortune estimated at US$ 8.1 billion (about R$ 46 billion at the current price).

They own more than 1.5 square kilometers of real estate in New York and Philadelphia, including a 10% stake in the One World Trade Center, a building that was built after the Twin Towers bombings.