Binance.US blames client algorithm for bitcoin hitting $8.2k

Today (21), the price of bitcoin (BTC) plummeted to $8.2 thousand at crypto broker Binance.US – an 88% drop in a matter of seconds.

In an email to The Block, the crypto broker said that the sudden drop was linked to an error in the trading software of one of its clients. “One of our institutional traders indicated to us that there was an error in their trading algorithm,” the company said.

According to Binance.US, the responsible company has fixed the problem. “We continue to monitor what happened, but we understand that the negotiator corrected the error, and the problem appears to have been resolved,” said the company.

Trading sources interviewed by The Block expressed surprise at what happened. They said that trading companies have their own systems to avoid this kind of mistake.

When certain conditions are met, systems are blocked, such as when a large amount of money is lost in a trade, or when the price of a trade is far from the best value.

Brokers generally also have this type of system in place. Coinbase, for example, implemented “price protection points”. If an order tries to fall outside certain parameters, it will be canceled by the tool.

“If a Market or Limit Order is filled against Orders beyond the Purchasing Power Parity (PPC) level, the tool will cancel all remaining parts of the Order”, as stated on the Coinbase website.

The sudden drop of Binance.US impacted the price of cryptocurrency in the market. At other big brokers, the price initially dropped from $65.5 thousand to $64.2 thousand.

Despite a brief rally, bitcoin failed to return to pre-slump levels and continued to decline, reaching $62.5 thousand. At other brokerages, bitcoin dropped to $58.5 thousand and reached even lower levels, such as at FTX, where it reached $51.1 thousand.