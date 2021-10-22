Bitcoin corrects after hitting historic high, but experts remain optimistic – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) undergoes correction on the afternoon of Thursday (21) in retreat of 5.4% about 24 hours after reaching a historic high above US$ 65,000 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency rose to $67,000 at some brokers yesterday, but lost steam and trades at $63,009 at 3:20 pm, recovering from a drop that briefly took the price to $62,700.

As usual, Bitcoin losses are reflected in other cryptoactives as well. Altcoins, as other cryptocurrencies are called, reverse high early in the day and operate between negative and stability. The Ethereum (ETH) drops 0.2% compared to a high of 11% at 7 am, and Solana (SOL) advances 6.2%, against 21% this morning.

Another cryptocurrency feeling the downturn is the Binance Coin (BNB), which had been on the rise in recent days after the Binance exchange announced the burning (withdrawal from circulation) of the equivalent of $639 million in cryptocurrency. The token is currently operating down 5.7% to $476.

Despite the setback, experts heard by the InfoMoney continue to bet on the long-term appreciation of cryptocurrencies. “The perspective of everyone who makes a more fundamentalist analysis is of a very strong “raise” by the end of the year, which I believe will reach US$ 100,000″, says Lucas Schoch, founder and CEO of the custody portfolio own cryptocurrency Bitfy, in relation to the price of Bitcoin.

For the economist and computer scientist, the optimism stems from the debut of the first Bitcoin ETF in the US, which allows a greater number of large companies and family office funds to be exposed to assets. “The cryptocurrencies can be accessed by those who only work in a regulated manner, which is a large part of those who work with wealth in the world”, he points out.

ProShares’ ETF, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, had the second best performance of a first day of trading, behind BlackRock’s US Carbon Transition Readines, which was listed in April.

“This, in itself, shows that there is a pent-up demand for simple and regulated assets to expose themselves to digital assets”, assesses Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset Management. He also points out that the repeated withdrawals of bitcoins from brokers for storage in “cold” portfolios (disconnected from the Internet) show optimism from investors, who would not be willing to get rid of the cryptocurrency at the current price.

“We know what happens in these circumstances of imbalance between supply and demand, we have a higher equilibrium price. This only shows that even with volatility and without a straight-line trajectory, a scenario with Bitcoin at US$ 100,000 at the end of the year is neither impossible nor improbable”, he says.

Joao Marco Cunha, portfolio manager at Hashdex, considers the change in posture of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) more positive. “The most relevant is the approval of the regulator of the largest capital market in the world, showing that crypto-actives are in a phase of greater maturity as a class of investment assets”, he explains.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related