Bitcoin drops to $8,000 in American Binance, understand

This Thursday morning (21), the US Binance apparently experienced a technical problem as the price of several cryptocurrencies plummeted, unrelated to the market.

Bitcon, for example, has plummeted from $65,700 to exactly $8,200 in seconds. The 87.53% drop lasted less than a minute, returning to normal market price on the next candle.

Several other currencies showed similar declines, as well as rebounding to real value within the next minute. Among those affected are Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and others.

All these declines occurred in pairs against the US dollar (USD), and showed no significant changes in pairs with stablecoins or cryptos.

Cryptocurrencies on sale

Several cryptocurrencies exhibited strange behavior on the exchange Binance.US, a brokerage that operates within the US and offers US dollar cryptocurrency trades.

Among them is Bitcoin, which took the biggest hit, plummeting from over $65,000 to exactly 8,200. Other cryptocurrencies followed the move, likely the result of a technical problem with the platform.

Solana (SOL) dropped from 194 to $142, QTUM dropped from 13.5 to 10.4, Ethereum (ETH) dropped 34.34% from 4,360 to $2,873. As well as Cardano (ADA) plummeted from $2.29 to $0.42, Dogecoin (DOGE) from $0.25 to $0.10 and Binance’s currency, the BNB, dropped from $497 to $214. All returned to be traded at the real price soon after.

It is worth remembering that the general market did not suffer these price fluctuations. The fact occurred only in Binance and only in pairs with the USD. Both Bitcoin and other currencies did not show the same behavior in pairs with stablecoins or other currencies.

It’s happened before but this case was bigger

Other exchanges have already shown similar variations in price, one of the cases occurred in Bitstamp when the price of BTC fell from 55,000 to 51,000 dollars earlier this month.

According to Bitstamp’s report, this was due to a cascade of settlements and stop loss executions. However, this does not appear to be the case with Binance.

So far, Binance has not taken a position on what happened and there are no reports of losses by users of the US platform. Meanwhile, Bitcoin trades for around $63,000 on all exchanges.