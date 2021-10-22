Bitcoin pharaoh tells lawyer he wants to be called Moses

Arrested on August 25 when the Federal Police unleashed Operation Cryptos, former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, better known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins, is no longer satisfied with the nickname that made him famous throughout the country.

At least that’s what one lawyer said, who recorded a video after spending more than an hour in the parlour of the Gericinó prison complex, in Rio de Janeiro, talking to the coup plotter. Glaidson is accused of promoting a financial pyramid, disguised as investment operations in cryptocurrencies, which would have illegally moved at least R$ 38 billion.

In the images, the lawyer reports that he received a “lesson” from the pharaoh. “He is doing very well and very confident. He’s in a good spirit and asked me to be his spokesman so they stop, so the press stop calling him pharaoh. If the press wants to put a biblical title, let it be Moses of bitcoin, because it was the one that freed, with a project, the people from the shackles of the national financial system”, he said.

See images:

Glaidson, his wife, Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, and 15 other people were indicted by MPF prosecutors for the crimes of criminal organization, unauthorized financial institution operation, fraudulent management and illegal issuance, offering or trading of securities.

At the request of the Federal Police, the Court ordered the blocking of R$ 38 billion on behalf of the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda. The decision affects four company accounts and others on behalf of Glaidson.