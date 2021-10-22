Bitcoin price drops 87% to $8,000 in Binance US

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to just $8,100 on Oct 21 – but only if you were trading on the dedicated US market version of Binance, Binance.US.

On October 21st, Binance.US suddenly printed a one-minute candle that took the BTC/USD from $65,815 to $8,200 – an 87% drop.

“It shouldn’t be happening”

In what traders call the “fraud wick,” the one-minute BTC/USD differed dramatically from other major exchanges, which recorded a one-minute candle with a floor of about $64,200.

The phenomenon has occurred more frequently in recent days, with Bitstamp also seeing strange events in the order book.

The scope of the Binance.US error, however, was in a category of its own and did not go unnoticed by market participants.

“Very good, Binance US”, summarized popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase.

“It’s a good thing Americans are forced into these dogshit exchanges where they can be completely fooled into overly thin order books. This kind of shit just shouldn’t be happening. It’s not fair that some are ‘stopped’ and some remain, some are filled and some are not.”

1h BTC/USD (Binance) chart. Source: TradingView

Crypto Chase referred to the implications of sudden and erratic price movements on exchanges, serving to liquidate traders who should have held their positions.

The disaster was tinged with irony, coming as Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, warned of impending volatility.

“Expect very high volatility in crypto in the coming months,” he tweeted on October 21st.

Leverage is built in an overly optimistic market

Meanwhile, concerns also rose on Oct. 21 that leveraged traders took more risks than they can chew.

A look at funding rates on the exchanges suggests excessive optimism, as traders go into long BTC positions in droves – a classic indicator of a correction.

Financing rates increased significantly in the hours after the BTC/USD passed its historic high to reach $67,100.