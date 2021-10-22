Bitcoin smoothes the fall, ETF exhausts contracts and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) breathes this morning after a correction of more than 5% yesterday afternoon stabilizes around US$ 63,300 today. Although it dropped momentarily to US$ 62,000, the minimum value did not surpass the prices of last Tuesday (19th), the date of the debut of the first ETF of the cryptocurrency in the United States.

The floor of US$ 62,000 is seen with optimism by specialists, who continue to see the possibility of sharper increases in digital assets this year. According to analysts heard by InfoMoney, the scenario that puts Bitcoin at $100,000 is still on the table.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Part of the excitement comes from the stance of US regulators finally accepting a Bitcoin product, as well as the moves of large funds towards cryptocurrency as an alternative to gold for protection against inflation.

Adoption numbers are also encouraging. The ProShares ETF that hit the New York Stock Exchange this week was the fastest in history to hit $1 billion in assets under management. Demand is so great that the fund is almost running out of futures contracts to sell.

Considering the 100 largest cryptocurrencies in the market by capitalization, the highlight of the day goes to THORChain (RUNE), a smartcoin that suffered in 2021 with several hacker attacks, but recovers and registers gains of 20% only in the last 24 hours.

Already the Ethereum (ETH) operates at a low of 3.5%, but still above the level of US$ 4,100, and Solana (SOL) continues in a rush and advances another 7.4%, to US$ 205.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 63,304 -4.1% Ethereum (ETH) $4,124 -3.5% Binance Coin (BNB) $495.51 +0.2% Cardano (ADA) $2.19 -4% Solana (SOL) US$205.36 +7.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours THORChain (RUNE) $10.49 +20.5% OKB (OKB) $27.46 +14.7% Leo Token (LEO) $3.34 +7.4% Solana (SOL) US$205.36 +7.4% Earth (LUNA) $45.08 +6.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01789282 -7.2% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $162.46 -7.1% Flow (FLOW) $14.14 -6.7% Qtum (QTU) $13.14 -5.3% XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.110593 -4.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 62.00 -2.97%% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 85.25 -4.11% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.90 -1.43% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.20 -5.13% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.90 +0.72%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (22):

Bitcoin ETF nearly exhausts contracts available for October in three days

The Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first US Bitcoin ETF, is close to running out of contracts available for sale on the New York Stock Exchange after just three days of trading and unprecedented demand has made it the fastest in the world. history to hit the $1 billion mark in assets under management.

Since its debut on Tuesday (19), the ProShares ETF has consumed 1,900 of the 2,000 futures contracts made available by the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (CME) for trading in October and has already used 1,400 November contracts for shareholders arriving now.

However, at the current fast pace of growth, the limit of 5,000 contracts for next month could also run out quickly, which would force ProShares to resort to even longer maturities.

The index fund does not acquire Bitcoin directly, as is the case with QBTC11 and BITH11 available on B3. Instead, in line with US regulatory requirements, the product tracks the price of Bitcoin in the futures market, generating a disparity in the value of the cash market that is expected to widen if longer contracts start to unlock.

The expectation, however, is that the flow will be split as of today with the arrival of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF on Nasdaq, and VanEck’s product on Monday (25).

Bitcoin ATMs arrive at Walmart in the US

Walmart has embraced cryptocurrencies and announced the installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs in its stores across the United States.

To use the cashiers, the user must enter money to receive back a voucher with the private key to redeem their bitcoins in the blockchain, through a personal wallet.

ATMs have a surcharge of 11%, but appear as an alternative for consumers who want a familiar experience with a new technology that is still unknown to most.

“Walmart expands Bitcoin access to more people and gives more legitimacy among skeptics,” Sam Doctor, BitOoda’s head of strategy and research, told Bloomberg about the initiative.

The novelty is part of a pilot project by the CoinME company, which plans to install 8,000 machines in the US – the deadlines, however, have not yet been announced.

Associated Press wants to create blockchain data source via Chainlink

The Associated Press announced plans to create a blockchain connected data source to power decentralized software.

The idea is that the information collected by the news agency becomes a digital asset that can be accessed reliably by developers. smart contracts (smart contracts) such as non-fungible tokens (NFT).

According to the AP, the published data on-chain (on the blockchain) will involve the areas of economics, sports, as well as coverage of the upcoming US elections.

The solution found was Chainlink, leader in the segment of oracles for smart contracts.

“Chainlink technology is the ideal way to provide smart contract developers anywhere in the world with direct, on-demand access to trusted data,” AP’s director of blockchain and data licensing, Dwayne Desaulniers, said in a statement.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related