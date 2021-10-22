Bolsa Família has been frozen for 3 years and 20% increase announced only restores inflation

Among the announcements made by the government about the launch of Auxílio Brasil, a program conceived by President Jair Bolsonaro that should be an expanded version of the current family allowance, is the promise of an increase of “about 20%” in the benefit currently paid to participating families.

The information was released on Wednesday (20) by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, without much details either about the new values ​​or where the resources to finance them will come from. The new payments, with the program already renamed Auxílio Brasil, would start in November.

You Basic values ​​of Bolsa Família, however, have not been readjusted for a little over three years, since the current government took over, and the 20% increase promised would be just enough to restore inflation in this period.

In other words: in practice, the value of the program became smaller over these years and would only return to the same size.

Since June 2018, the date of the last adjustment carried out, still under the management of former president Michel Temer, the inflation accumulated by the INPC, which measures prices for low-income families, is 20.8%. It’s the equivalent of losing a fifth of purchasing power.

This means that the average benefit received by the families in the program that year, which was R$182 per month, it should be at R$ 220.84 today just so they can continue buying the same amount of things they bought in 2018.

Currently, the average Bolsa Família benefit is R$187. With the promised increase of 20%, it would rise to around R$224. In other words, it will be a real gain of just under R$4 in relation to inflation.

“Bolsa Família had been growing until 2012 and 2013, both in public and in benefit value, but since the fiscal crisis of 2014, the readjustments have waned and the number of people served has not grown either”, said the researcher from the Research Institute Applied Economics (IPEA), Pedro Ferreira de Souza.

“The result is that we are at a time when poverty has increased, Bolsa Família has remained the same and with the value of the benefit falling in real terms.”

BRL 400 temporary

In addition to the promised 20% readjustment, the new Auxílio Brasil must also have a temporary additional amount, to be paid only by the end of 2022 – the year of the presidential election -, so that all participants will receive at least R$400 by then . The resources to finance this extra are not yet defined.

From 2023 onwards, registered families would once again receive only the BRL 224 of the base benefit – that is, practically the same amount as in 2018, only updated for inflation.

Wanted by CNN Brasil Business, the Ministry of Citizenship did not detail the new values ​​and how the 20% readjustment should be applied, but highlighted the government’s efforts to increase the number of people served.

“Since April 2020, the number of families served by Bolsa Família has remained above 14 million, the highest average in history,” said the ministry, in a statement. In June 2018 there were 13.7 million participants; today there are 14.6 million.

“The proposal [do novo Auxílio Brasil] provides for the expansion of the number of families currently covered, going to about 17 million, in addition to readjusting the amounts of benefits paid.”

Frozen at BRL 89

Today, Bolsa Família pays a benefit of BRL 41 The BRL 48 per pregnant woman, child or adolescent in the family, for all families with monthly income per capita, that is, for each person in the household, up to R$ 178 per month.

They can accumulate a maximum of five benefits (R$205) for pregnant women and dependents up to 15 years old, and two (R$96) for young people aged 16 and 17.

Families who are in extreme poverty – those with a per capita income of less than R$ 89 – still receive a fixed benefit of BRL 89.

It is the situation of a house, for example, of five people who live with a total income of up to R$445 per month.

These are the values ​​that have been frozen since June 2018. If they had followed the inflation of the period, they should be worth, respectively, close to BRL 49.50, BRL 58 and BRL 107.50. If they are readjusted by the 20% announced by the government, they will go close to that.

The cut-off for entitlement to Bolsa Família, with an income of R$ 178 per capita, has not been revised for years either, which also leaves the poverty line out of date for the current cost reality. “You have to be even poorer today to become eligible for the program,” said Souza, from Ipea.

Readjustment is not mandatory

Unlike other expenses, such as the minimum wage, which must have automatic annual corrections, there is nothing in the legislation that requires Bolsa Família to be readjusted periodically.

The readjustments are made by presidential decree, at the time and in the proportion that the government at the time decides.

The creation of an indexing mechanism for the program, so that the benefits start to be readjusted periodically, has been defended by the rapporteur of the Auxílio Brasil project in the Chamber, deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG), who may also include it in the final text of the program.

social programs

In your answer to the CNN Business, the Ministry of Citizenship affirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening policies for the most fragile populations and mentioned other recent initiatives to fight poverty, such as Alimenta Brasil, which guarantees the purchase of food from family farming, and Brasil Fraterno, which distributes food. of basic baskets. Both are reformulations of previous programs that already exist.

“The Ministry of Citizenship has been working systematically to strengthen social programs and establish a protection network for the population in vulnerable situations in the country,” said the ministry.

“This administration is committed to expanding the reach of social assistance policies and achieving, with greater efficiency, the mission of overcoming poverty and minimizing the effects of socioeconomic inequality.”