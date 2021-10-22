Bolsonaro: 750,000 truckers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel | Policy

The president Jair Bolsonaro stated on Thursday that the government will pay “a help ” to 750 thousand to truck drivers self-employed to offset the increase in the price of diesel .

“The numbers will be presented in the next few days. We decided and we will serve the autonomous truck drivers. Around 750,000 truck drivers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel,” he said, without giving further details, during the inauguration ceremony of the Agreste Branch, in Sertânia (PE). He did not say how much the aid would be or how it would be financed.

“We do this because it is through them that the goods, the food, reach the four corners of the country,” he added.

1 of 1 Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Self-employed truckers are among the main supporters of Bolsonaro, who will run for re-election next year. With lag in the price of freight and constant increase in costs, part of the category has criticized the government.

“These are difficult times, but we will not leave anyone behind,” the president said.