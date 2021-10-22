Bolsonaro defends aid to truck drivers and admits high fuel

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said today that a new high in fuel is to come, and defended aid of R$400 for truck drivers.

“Must there be another fuel increase? There must be another fuel increase. It doesn’t have to be magic to figure that out there, just look at the oil price out there and how much the dollar is in here,” he said during the weekly live stream on the social networks.

He did not detail what the source of funds will be.

“If you don’t readjust, it’s missing. Inflation is horrible, it’s terrible, but the shortage is even worse. As a new readjustment is imminent, what we tried to do, agreed with the economic team — some did not want to, others thought it was possible—to give aid to a truck driver in the event of a new readjustment. What has been decided so far, R$400,” he continued.

Earlier, the president had promised aid for 750,000 self-employed truckers to offset the increase in diesel. Fuel rose 37.5% in August compared to the same period last year.

In at least two states, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, truck drivers carrying fuel stopped in protest.

In the Campos Elíseos region, in the municipality of Duque de Caxias (RJ), drivers are blocking the access of other trucks to supply bases. In Minas, all tankers have suspended activities and some of them are concentrated in the region of the Gabriel Passos Refinery, in Betim.

According to Sindcomb (Retail Trade Union of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of the City of Rio de Janeiro), protesters are blocking access to the bases not to protest against the distributors, but against the rise in the diesel price and against Petrobras’ pricing policy, linked to variations in the international market.

To Folha, representatives of the category said they did not want “alms”. The president of ANTB (Brazil’s National Transport Association), José Roberto Stringasci, said drivers will not back down from threats of a stoppage on November 1 if the pricing policy remains unchanged.