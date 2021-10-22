Bolsonaro guarantees a roof and says the market was “nervous”







Jair Bolsonaro REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

The president Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday, 22, that the government will comply with the spending ceiling in the payment of the new Bolsa Família – the so-called Brazil Aid – because he does not want to unbalance the finances, and he expressed his desire for economic reforms to continue in the National Congress. In the traditional weekly live broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro also mentioned the reaction of the financial market throughout the day and said that the market was “nervous”.

“If you blow up Brazil’s economy, people in the market, you will also be harmed,” he said.

The president also reiterated that the decision to grant benefits to low-income families of at least BRL 400, will respect the ceiling. “We have a spending ceiling… and why do we seek to meet the spending ceiling? Because we don’t want imbalance in Brazil’s finances. If there is imbalance, inflation explodes, everyone loses with it,” said the president on live .

By stating that there is budgetary space for the granting of Brazil Aid, which will have a temporary additional to reach the amount, Bolsonaro celebrated the approval of the basic text of the PEC of Precatório in a special committee of the Chamber and congratulated Congress for taking “the first step”. The opinion of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) was adapted to open a fiscal space of more than R$80 billion in 2022.

The solution to fulfill the 400 promised by the president for Auxílio Brasil came from the political wing of the government, left behind the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and a fragile spending ceiling. The proposal was conceived at Planalto Palace by the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and the proposal did not even pass through the calculations of the economic team. Sources in the economic area heard by Reuters said that not even the numbers used by the rapporteur of the PEC of Precatórios, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), were analyzed by the Ministry of Economy.

In view of the situation, and the terrible repercussion in the market, the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked to be discharged from their positions, marking a stampede of the first level of the Treasury amidst the signs that it would break the spending ceiling rule.

The secretaries had been publicly defending that the structuring of the new income transfer program should remain within the ceiling. “There are a secretary, as sometimes happens when there is a minister, there are a secretary who wants to assert his will. So the minister made a decision: ‘We are going to spend within the ceiling, because the reforms continue.’ We hope that the administrative reform continue, the tax continues, as Social Security was done in the past, as was done by the CLT in the Temer government, continue,” Bolsonaro said, without naming names or giving details.

Confirmation that the government plans to circumvent the spending ceiling to fund its social assistance program has led to a general worsening of the country’s economic prospects and led the main Brazilian stock index to close on Thursday at a low since November.

Bolsonaro also refuted criticisms of the fact that a good part of the R$ 400 in aid has a limited duration, until December 2022 – the year of the presidential election. “Then they say he’s a voter. Whatever it is, elections are next year,” he said.