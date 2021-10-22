Bolsonaro interlocutors consider replacing minister

Policy

After the disbandment of the secretaries of the Ministry of Economy, it would be the minister’s turn Paulo Guedes leave office? This is what President Jair Bolsonaro’s interlocutors assess, who are looking for a name to replace the leader of the economic portfolio, if Guedes resigns or the government decides to change him. The information is provided by columnist Valdo Cruz on the G1 website.

According to the journalist, the interlocutors believe that it is necessary to start analyzing possible names to replace the minister Paulo Guedes, because the person himself can request resignation from the position. But beyond that, there is also a wing of the government that tries to convince Bolsonaro to replace him. They argue that the economics holder is very weakened and has lost credibility with the market.

O Economy minister he had previously said that he would not leave his position, only if he was forced to take measures that put the fiscal responsibility.

Yesterday, the minister’s secretaries resigned. The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked for their resignation. Gildenora Dantas, Deputy Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, and Rafael Araujo, deputy secretary of National treasure, also asked to be removed from their positions.

Departure requests from secretaries of Paulo Guedes come after strains to make room in the budget for more spending in 2022.

Funchal told the website that the government signals a lack of commitment to fiscal responsibility, completely taking away from the credibility of economic policy. The secretaries are not against the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil, but defend that the measure should be adopted with spending cuts and not with an increase in public indebtedness.

Minister Guedes says government should ask for waiver — license to spend

Last night, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the government should ask for a “waiver” and a “license to spend” beyond what the ceiling allows to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

The Minister of Economy confirmed that part of the payment of the Brazil Aid, a program that intends to replace Bolsa Família and will pay a benefit of R$ 400, is outside the fiscal rule.

During a virtual event of a civil construction entity, Paulo Guedes he pointed out that depending on the economic team, Auxílio Brasil could be financed with around R$ 30 billion outside the ceiling. According to the economist, the move would not be necessary if the Senate had approved the Income Tax reform. According to the Independent Tax Institute of the Senate (IFI), the leak with the changes announced by the government, it will be R$ 95.6 billion.