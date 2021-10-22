Bolsonaro is expected at the Ministry of Economy for a meeting with Paulo Guedes this afternoon

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro is expected at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy this Friday afternoon to meet with minister Paulo Guedes. The meeting takes place amid doubts about the minister’s permanence in the position of head of the economic team, due to the fiscal crisis and the stampede of four ministry secretaries on Thursday night.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 pm. The authorities’ agendas did not foresee the meeting. According to government officials, Bolsonaro will go to the ministry to express support for the minister, who remains in the government even under pressure from changes in the spending ceiling.

Understand: Why does breaking the spending ceiling affect inflation, the dollar and employment?

Members of Bolsonaro’s entourage are at the Ministry building, preparing for the meeting.

After the departure of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy in the early evening of Thursday, Bolsonaro said that the minister would remain in government, but doubts remained throughout this Friday.





The Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, resigned in October 2021 shortly after the government announced the creation of Emergency Aid with part of the payments outside the spending ceiling, something he always said against Photo: Washington Costa / Ascom /ME The secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned in October 2021 together with the special secretary Bruno Funchal, whom he succeeded to the position in the same year Photo: Aílton de Freitas / 20-12-2013 Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem, Deputy Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, also resigned from his position together with Funchal, in October 2021, alleging personal reasons, in the midst of the crisis opened by the Auxílio Brasil project with resources outside the spending ceiling Photo : Ministry of Economy / Reproduction The deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araujo, also resigned from his post in October 2021 after the stampede caused by the plan to finance the social program Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling Photo: Hoana Gonçalves / Agência O Globo Dissatisfied with the delay in sending the administrative reform to Congress, Paulo Uebel left the position of Special Secretary for Debureaucratization in August 2020 Photo: Fátima Meira / Agência O Globo After the crisis caused by the 2021 Budget sanction, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes decided to remove Waldery Rodrigues from the post of Special Secretary of Finance, on April 27th. The secretary informed that he had asked to leave in December Photo: Ascom / Edu Andrade/ME In the chair dance of the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Budget secretary, George Soares, also left the position. Photo: Agência Brasil The tax lawyer Vanessa Canado, special advisor to the Ministry of Economy focused on tax reform, resigned, but did not detail the reason for leaving Photo: Silvia Zamboni / Valor President of BB, André Brandão, handed over the position on March 18th. Brandão’s restructuring program displeased president Bolsonaro Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil The president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, leaves office on March 20, after displeasing Bolsonaro with fuel adjustments. He was nominated by Guedes Photo: AFP Unable to take several privatizations off the paper, Salim Mattar resigned as secretary of Privatization at the Ministry of Economy in August 2020 Photo: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters Rubem Novaes resigned from the presidency of Banco do Brasil in July 2020, after complaints about political pressure on the bank, whose privatization he defended Photo: Claudio Belli / Valor/14-2-2019 Former finance minister in the Dilma government, Joaquim Levy only held the position of BNDES president until June 2019, after public criticism from Bolsonaro, who wanted to open the bank’s “black box” Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR/13-06 -2019 A strong name in public accounts and one of the creators of the spending ceiling, Mansueto Almeida left the command of the National Treasury and went to BTG Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters Marcos Cintra left the head of the Internal Revenue Service after insisting on the defense of a tax on financial transactions, along the lines of the former CPMF. A fixed idea by Guedes Photo: Leo Pinheiro / Valor/2016 Economist Marcos Troyjo exchanged the position of Special Secretary for Foreign Trade for the presidency of the New Development Bank, known as Banco dos Brics, as indicated by the Brazilian government. Photo: Carlos Ivan / Agência O Globo 23-10-2012 Caio Megale left the position of director at the Special Secretariat of Finance in July 2020. He was recently announced as the new chief economist at XP Investimentos Photo: Washington Costa / SEPEC/ME/15/01/2019

Changes in the Ministry of Economy

In addition to the disagreement regarding the review of the spending ceiling, the fear of becoming the target of investigations by bodies such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Public Ministry also motivated the new departure of Paulo Guedes’ team, which weakened the minister.

Stampede: From Guedes’ original team, only Carlos da Costa remains

Bruno Funchal, who resigned this Thursday as Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, was one of those who most resisted the idea of ​​revising the ceiling. Besides him, the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and the assistant secretaries of Funchal and Bittencourt, respectively Gildenora Dantas and Rafael Araújo, also asked for removal.

The spending ceiling is a fiscal rule that limits the Union’s spending growth to the previous year’s inflation. In other words, in practice, there is no real increase in expenses. In order to make the payment of the new Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 feasible, this formula was changed in the PEC dos Precatórios, approved by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies yesterday.

Commenting on the proposal to offer payment of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro said that the market is “nervous” and said that there should be a new readjustment in fuel prices.

out of the rule: Guedes talks about a ‘license’ to break spending ceiling for aid of R$ 400: ‘We want to be a reformist and popular government’

