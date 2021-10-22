Bolsonaro is expected at the Ministry of Economy for a meeting with Paulo Guedes this afternoon

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro is expected at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy this Friday afternoon to meet with minister Paulo Guedes. The meeting takes place amid doubts about the minister’s permanence in the position of head of the economic team, due to the fiscal crisis and the stampede of four ministry secretaries on Thursday night.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 pm. The authorities’ agendas did not foresee the meeting. According to government officials, Bolsonaro will go to the ministry to express support for the minister, who remains in the government even under pressure from changes in the spending ceiling.
Members of Bolsonaro’s entourage are at the Ministry building, preparing for the meeting.
After the departure of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy in the early evening of Thursday, Bolsonaro said that the minister would remain in government, but doubts remained throughout this Friday.
In addition to the disagreement regarding the review of the spending ceiling, the fear of becoming the target of investigations by bodies such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Public Ministry also motivated the new departure of Paulo Guedes’ team, which weakened the minister.
Bruno Funchal, who resigned this Thursday as Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, was one of those who most resisted the idea of revising the ceiling. Besides him, the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and the assistant secretaries of Funchal and Bittencourt, respectively Gildenora Dantas and Rafael Araújo, also asked for removal.
The spending ceiling is a fiscal rule that limits the Union’s spending growth to the previous year’s inflation. In other words, in practice, there is no real increase in expenses. In order to make the payment of the new Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 feasible, this formula was changed in the PEC dos Precatórios, approved by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies yesterday.
Commenting on the proposal to offer payment of R$ 400 to around 750,000 truck drivers to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro said that the market is “nervous” and said that there should be a new readjustment in fuel prices.
