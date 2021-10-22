Bolsonaro promises to help self-employed truckers ‘to offset diesel increases’

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that the federal government will grant aid to autonomous truck drivers in view of the rise in diesel prices. Bolsonaro spoke during an event in Sertânia, in the state of Pernambuco, this Thursday (21).

According to the president, around 750,000 truck drivers should receive help from the federal government. Bolsonaro, however, did not elaborate on how the aid will take place.

“The numbers will be presented in the coming days. Let’s cater to self-employed truckers. Around 750,000 truck drivers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel fuel,” he said.

In recent weeks, groups of truck drivers have been articulated for a new stoppage in view of the rise in diesel prices.

“We do this because it is through them that goods and food reach the four corners of Brazil. These are difficult times, but no one will be left behind”, said the president.

The financial market, which was already reacting to the threat of an end to the spending ceiling, intensified fears after Bolsonaro’s declaration. Shortly after 3 pm, the Ibovespa operated in a fall of 4.58%, at 105,713 points. The spot dollar rose 1.51%, quoted at R$ 5.6814, breaking a new record on the day.

Earlier, during an event in Paraíba, Bolsonaro spoke about the value of R$ 400 for the Brazil Aid, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família, and once again stated that “no one is breaking the spending ceiling”.

“We have approximately 16 million people from Bolsa Família. The average ticket for Bolsa Família is around R$192. If the average ticket is R$192, there are many people earning R$40.50. We decided to spend them all for at least R$400. All this with responsibility. Nobody is drilling through the ceiling.”