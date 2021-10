President Jair Bolsonaro again questioned the final report of Covid’s CPI and criticized the commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), during his visit to Paraíba this Thursday (21).| Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

President Jair Bolsonaro once again questioned the final report of Covid’s CPI and criticized the commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), during his visit to Paraíba this Thursday (21), where he participated in the inauguration of the final stage of the north axis of the integration of the São Francisco River, in São José de Piranhas. “Why am I attacked 24 hours a day? Where did I go wrong? CPI report led by Renan Calheiros? Don’t call Renan a bum. Vagabundo is a compliment to him. There is no swindle in Brasília that is not Renan’s name involved”, said Bolsonaro.

The president also stated that Brazil was lucky for Davi Alcolumbre to have won the elections for the Senate presidency, in 2019, and praised the parliamentarian’s performance. “Senator Davi Alcolumbre was there in front of the Senate for two years. And who disputed the elections with him for the presidency (of the Senate) in 2019? Renan Calheiros. Can you imagine Renan Calheiros president of the Senate? What disgrace would Brazil be given to what it would demand to approve anything in that house? He is the owner of the agenda”, he said.

“We have good people in most senators. But it’s no use having good troops if the commander doesn’t correspond. The commander is the troop’s mirror. So with Davi Alcolumbre I had no problems in the Senate. Almost everything we need approved there. I thank Davi for these two years that he was at the head of the Senate, otherwise it would be Renan Calheiros”, he compared.