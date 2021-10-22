Bolsonaro says the market is ‘nervous’ and warns of the consequences

President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

After a day of strong risk aversion in the financial market, due to the agreement signed within the government to change the spending ceiling and the decision to create a benefit to benefit truck drivers, President Jair Bolsonaro said late on Thursday, 21 , that the market is “nervosinho” with the measures announced by it.

“If you blow up Brazil’s economy, the market (sic), you will be harmed too”, declared the Chief Executive in a live broadcast on social networks.

How did the Broadcast/Estadão, the government agreed to a change in the spending ceiling as a way to make it feasible to pay R$ 400 to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries by the end of 2022, an election year. The truck drivers will receive the same amount, also advanced by the report, as a way to compensate for the increase in diesel.

After the change in the spending ceiling, the Ministry of Economy suffered a stampede.

The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and their deputies asked for their resignation this Thursday, after the market closed. The news could weigh on business on the floor.

