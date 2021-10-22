Bolsonaro says truck drivers will receive aid of R$400 to compensate for the increase in diesel

by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Amid the return of strike threats by truck drivers due to rising fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Thursday that the government will offer aid worth 400 reais to around 750,000 self-employed truck drivers to compensate the increase in the price of diesel.

Bolsonaro acknowledged that another increase in fuels is imminent, citing the value of oil on the international market and the price of the dollar, which soared on Thursday to the highest value in 6 months against the real.

“We will certainly have new fuel adjustments, how can I deny that? We are looking for a solution. An aid of 400 reais for truck drivers, which will be below 4 billion reais a year, within the budget”, said Bolsonaro in his weekly live broadcast on social networks.

Earlier, when speaking at the inauguration event of the Ramal do Agreste, in the interior of Pernambuco, the president had already announced that the government would have a measure to help 750,000 autonomous truck drivers in order to offset the increase in diesel

“We do this because it is through them that goods and food arrive in the four corners of the country”, justified the president.

According to Bolsonaro, a considerable part of the input consumed in Brazil is imported and the government has to pay the price charged abroad.

This Thursday, there was a movement of truckers transporting fuel, the “tankmen”, to prevent the entry of trucks in fuel supply bases in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

The units closed their doors to avoid turmoil and depredations, the Union of Retail Trade in Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro stated in a statement. nL1N2RH2TF

Bolsonaro’s announcement during the afternoon of yet another government expense accelerated the fall of the Ibovespa, which closed the day at its lowest level since November 20, 2020. The new initiative comes at a time when the market was already reacting negatively to the possibility of the government breaking the spending ceiling to pay for the new Bolsa Família.

Bolsonaro responded to the stock market crash saying that the market was “nervous”.

“If you blow up Brazil’s economy, people in the market, you will be harmed too,” he said.

The president attributed the fuel inflation to the consequences of the policy of social isolation to contain the pandemic. According to him, the “stay at home” would be an attempt to break the economy and has been charging a high price with the rise in prices.

Over the weekend, three national organizations of workers linked to the cargo transport sector had announced the decision to declare a state of strike and that the start of a national strike from November 1st if the federal government does not meet the demands that go back to the stoppage of the truck drivers in 2018.

Among the demands, one of the main ones is precisely the cost of fuel, readjusted upwards several times in recent months by Petrobras. The average price of diesel in the country has risen by more than 50% this year.

(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca, in Rio de Janeiro Edition by Eduardo Simões and Maria Pia Palermo)

