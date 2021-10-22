President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Marcos Correa/PR)

Bolsonaro’s disapproval is 53%, according to EXAME/IDEIA survey

Percentage of voters who approve of its management is 23%

Jair Bolsonaro’s management faces bad economic indicators and complaints filed by Covid’s CPI

The EXAME/IDEIA survey released this Friday (22) shows that the disapproval of Brazilian voters to the management of Jair Bolsonaro in the Presidency of the Republic it is 53%. The number of those who rate the president’s work as excellent or good is 23% and 21% as fair.

According to the survey, the record of disapproval was registered in July, when 57% evaluated the government negatively.

The result comes at a time when the Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate he pointed out government errors in the conduct of the pandemic and cases of corruption involving the purchase of vaccines against covid-19. The document also calls for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro and another 65 people, including the president’s sons, ministers and former ministers.

In the economy, the number of unemployed reached 14.1 million people, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The EXAME/IDEIA survey was carried out from October 18th to 21st, with 1,295 people interviewed by telephone. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.