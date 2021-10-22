Borja should return to Grêmio’s team against Atlético-GO, Geromel is doubtful

An important player to help Grêmio recover in the Brazilian Championship, center forward Borja returned to training with the ball. Although still looking for a better physical conditioning and still observed by the club’s medical department, the Colombian striker has recovered from the injury to his left ankle he suffered in the defeat against Sport Recife in the Arena.

Borja should return to Grêmio’s team against Atlético-GO

Considered a key player in the offensive sector of the tricolor gaúcho, the player could be the novelty for the decisive match against Atlético-GO next Monday. Grêmio’s top scorer in the Brasileirão with four goals, Borja fights with Diego Souza for the position in charge of the Grêmio attack.

Practically cured of the injury on his right foot, defender Geromel returned to running around CT Luiz Carvalho’s field this week, with the aim of improving his physical condition. Without taking the field for two months, the player must not be ready for the game against the team from Goiás and will continue to be evaluated by Grêmio doctors.

With doubt as to who will act alongside Kannemann in the duel against Atlético-GO, coach Vagner Mancini is studying alternatives to compose the defense of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul between Ruan and Paulo Miranda.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA