Born from the base of Paysandu, Bruninho Metralha is murdered at home in Belém | Sport

Belém – Born in Paysandu’s youth categories, Bruninho ‘Metralha’ was shot dead this Thursday morning, in Curió-Utinga, a neighborhood in the Metropolitan Region of Belém. According to witnesses, two hooded men invaded the house and committed shots at the supporter. Referred to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Sacramenta, he failed to resist his injuries and died on the way.
According to the newspaper ‘O Liberal’, the crime was motivated by the love affair between Bruninho and a woman, a relationship not accepted by the ex-boyfriend who did not accept the breakup. Coming from futsal, Bruninho emerged as a promise of Papão, where he was crowned champion of the Copa Verde twice champion of Pará in 2016.
In addition to Paysandu, Bruninho played for Bragantino-PA, Crato-CE, Santos-AP, Sport-PA, Guarani-CE and Picos-PI, his last club, in May. In a note, the Boggart lamented the early and violent death.
“Paysandu Sport Club deeply regrets the violent passing of Bruno Leonardo Virgínio da Silva, who defended the bicolor professional football team between January 2016 and December of the following year. The young athlete would be 24 years old next Tuesday (6th). ). Bruninho, as he was known, was part of the squad of two-time champions from Pará and champion of the Copa Verde. Before playing on the pitch, he was also a futsal player at the club. of the current squad, such as goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo, left-back Diego Matos and defensive midfielder Alan Calbergue. Before next Saturday (23), against Ituano-SP, for the fourth round of the quadrangular of the Brazilian Series C Championship, there will be a minute of silence in honor of Bruninho and the victims of Covid-19. Paysandu is in solidarity with their family and friends in this moment of pain.”