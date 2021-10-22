Born from the base of Paysandu, Bruninho Metralha is murdered at home in Belém | Sport



Bruninho was 23 years old and had been without a club since May, when he left Picos-PI – ReproduÃ§Ã£o

Bruninho was 23 years old and had been without a club since May, when he left Picos-PIReproduction

Published 10/21/2021 5:41 PM

Belém – Born in Paysandu’s youth categories, Bruninho ‘Metralha’ was shot dead this Thursday morning, in Curió-Utinga, a neighborhood in the Metropolitan Region of Belém. According to witnesses, two hooded men invaded the house and committed shots at the supporter. Referred to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Sacramenta, he failed to resist his injuries and died on the way.

According to the newspaper ‘O Liberal’, the crime was motivated by the love affair between Bruninho and a woman, a relationship not accepted by the ex-boyfriend who did not accept the breakup. Coming from futsal, Bruninho emerged as a promise of Papão, where he was crowned champion of the Copa Verde twice champion of Pará in 2016.

In addition to Paysandu, Bruninho played for Bragantino-PA, Crato-CE, Santos-AP, Sport-PA, Guarani-CE and Picos-PI, his last club, in May. In a note, the Boggart lamented the early and violent death.