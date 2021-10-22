Borrachinha asks Vettori not to charge a fine for failure to cut weight and receives a direct answer

No teaspoon. After signing the combined weight after Paulo Borrachinha having trouble reaching the midweight limit (up to 83.9kg), the Brazilian asked, but was not answered. In an interview with ‘ESPN‘, the miner suggested that Marvin Vettori not ‘charge’ the 30% fine of the scholarship for failing in the process. The Italian, however, was not up for it.

“Don’t make excuses to avoid the fight. Don’t want me to be fined. ‘If you don’t pay me 30%, I won’t fight’. Be a man and show up on Saturday,” snapped Borrachinha.

On the other side of the screen, Vettori didn’t let it go and hit back. Brazilian’s opponent in the UFC Las Vegas 41, the Italian guaranteed that he will continue in the confrontation, but also that the tupiniquim will, in fact, be fined.

“You are lucky to have found a real fighter. You will definitely be fined. I’m a professional and I get paid for it. If you’re not a professional, you won’t get it. I’ll earn you the money”, he countered.

Middleweight standouts, Marvin and Paulo reached a verbal agreement to settle the score at married weight. Although the limit has not been confirmed by the UFC, athletes can fight with 88.5kg.