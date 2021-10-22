Borrachinha gives 20% of her purse to Vettori for a fight to be held at married weight

The fight between Borrachinha and Vettori will be disputed up to 88.5 kg, with the Brazilian giving part of his bag

After an imbroglio about which weight category Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ and Marvin Vettori would face in the UFC Vegas 41, the confirmation was made this Thursday (21), the day before the official weigh-in for the show. According to Yahoo Sports, the fight will be disputed up to 88.5 kg, with the Brazilian giving 20% ​​of his bag to the opponent, as a fine demanded by the Italian team.

Initially, the clash would be at the middleweight (84 kg), with clear importance for the top of the division, since both fighters are part of the top 5 and the winner should approach another chance for the belt. However, last Wednesday, Vettori revealed the problem in the Brazilian’s weight, which he later confirmed.

Last Wednesday night, the two athletes had agreed to do a match at homeweight, but were still waiting for a league OK. The two athletes will present themselves with a heavier measure for the first time since they debuted for Ultimate.

Paulo ‘Borrachinha’, currently number two in the middleweight ranking, has not fought since September last year, when he lost his chance to win the middleweight belt after being knocked out by division champion Israel Adesanya. At the MMA professional since 2012, the fighter has 13 wins and only one loss in the modality.

Marvin Vettori, 28, has a professional record of 17 wins, five losses and one draw. The Italian is experiencing his best moment on Ultimate, with five victories in his last six appearances. The last time the fighter performed was in June this year, when he was defeated by Israel Adesanya, on points, in a title shot.