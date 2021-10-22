Botafogo issues an official note on disputes with players and reveals that it anticipated awards

O Botafogo manifested through an official note this Thursday afternoon about the disputes with players that led to a protest by the Alvinegro squad. Athletes have decided not to give interviews until the situation is resolved.

In the text posted on social networks, the Glorious admits delays in payment of 17 player image rights who receive this modality, in addition to the residual values ​​in the CLT for those who earn more than 60 minimum wages, as a result of a limitation of the Justice.

Botafogo adds that it awaits a court decision to unlock the budget and informed that anticipated BRL 600 thousand in future prizes to players in the last 60 days, aware of the importance of the decisive moment in the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals.

Check out Botafogo’s official note:

Botafogo has always been transparent about the financial reality and has been maintaining a permanent dialogue with players, informing internal movements in search of solutions.

Transparency:

1) All employees (including athletes) who receive up to 60 minimum wages are up to date with their salaries. Three athletes who earn above this amount are still waiting for the complementary part.

2) 17 athletes have overdue image rights awaiting court decision. The amount, sufficient for these adjustments and for the payment of the November payroll, is deposited in court awaiting the release of the magistrates. Failure to comply with a court order is unthinkable.

3) Aware of the importance of the moment, Botafogo anticipated R$ 600 thousand reais in future awards to the athletes in the last 60 days.

Botafogo respects the athletes’ manifestation and highlights all the administrative restructuring efforts undertaken since the beginning of the administration, in addition to the partnership with SindeClubs and MPT, which allowed us to reach this month without salary delays.

Botafogo Football and Regattas