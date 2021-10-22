Botafogo issues official notice on salary delays after cast protest | Botafogo

Headquarters of General SeverianoVitor Silva/SSPress/Botafogo
Published 10/21/2021
Rio – This Thursday (21), after the 3-0 victory over Brusque, the Botafogo squad issued a statement in protest against salary and image rights delays. In the text released, the group says it will not grant interviews until the financial problem is resolved by the board.
With the repercussion of the case, the board of Alvinegro issued an official note hours later explaining the real reason and revealing that it had advanced a future award in the amount of R$ 600 thousand reais. The club informed that the amount needed to pay off the image rights of 17 athletes are deposited in court and awaiting release.
CHECK BOTAFOGO’S OFFICIAL NOTE ON THE CASE:
Transparency:
1) All employees (including athletes) who receive up to 60 minimum wages are up to date with their salaries. Three athletes who earn above this amount are still waiting for the complementary part.
2) 17 athletes have overdue image rights awaiting court decision. The amount, sufficient for these adjustments and for the payment of the November payroll, is deposited in court awaiting the release of the magistrates. Failure to comply with a court order is unthinkable.
3) Aware of the importance of the moment, Botafogo anticipated R$ 600 thousand reais in future awards to the athletes in the last 60 days.
Botafogo respects the athletes’ manifestation and highlights all the administrative restructuring efforts undertaken since the beginning of the administration, in addition to the partnership with SindeClubs and MPT, which allowed us to reach this month without salary delays.
Botafogo Football and Regattas”