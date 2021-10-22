Botafogo issues official notice on salary delays after cast protest | Botafogo



Headquarters of General Severiano – Vitor Silva/SSPress/Botafogo

Published 10/21/2021 4:04 PM

Rio – This Thursday (21), after the 3-0 victory over Brusque, the Botafogo squad issued a statement in protest against salary and image rights delays. In the text released, the group says it will not grant interviews until the financial problem is resolved by the board.

With the repercussion of the case, the board of Alvinegro issued an official note hours later explaining the real reason and revealing that it had advanced a future award in the amount of R$ 600 thousand reais. The club informed that the amount needed to pay off the image rights of 17 athletes are deposited in court and awaiting release.

CHECK BOTAFOGO’S OFFICIAL NOTE ON THE CASE: