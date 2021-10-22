Botafogo’s top scorer, Rafael Navarro becomes player with more participation in goals in Serie B | firefight

Botafogo’s 3-0 over Brusque last Wednesday did not put the club in the lead of Serie B. However, Rafael Navarro’s two goals isolated the center forward as the player with more direct participations in goals in the competition. With 12 balls in the net and eight assists, the 99 shirt of Botafogo reached 20 participations in the 30 games he played and left Jean Carlos, from Náutico, behind.

Out of just one game in Serie B, by suspension for the third yellow card, Navarro has a goal or assist every 127 minutes on the field. In all, he was on the field for 2,536 minutes. The average could change if the center forward stayed until the end of the match more often. Of the 30 games he played in Serie B, he stayed until the end in just six. Since Enderson’s arrival, only one match on the field has ended. (check out all the goals in the video below).

Rafael Navarro celebrates one of the goals he scored against Brusque

Even with less time on the field with the current coach, Rafael Navarro’s advantage is greater than before. With Enderson, the striker participates in three goals every four matches. Before, this number was one in two games.

Center forward of the team with the most positive attack in Serie B, Navarro directly participated in 44% of Botafogo’s goals. He started to be more present in Alvinegro goals just after the arrival of Enderson. Since the current coach started, the center forward has participated in half of the times that Bota scored, with eight goals and six assists.

Players with the most participations in goals in Serie B Player Team goals Assists Goal participations Rafael Navarro Botafogo 12 8 20 Jean Carlos Nautical 10 8 18 régis Guarani 9 8 17 Leo Gamalho Coritiba 14 two 16 edu Brusque 16 0 16 Diego Torres CRB 8 7 15 Chay Botafogo 8 6 14 Vinicius Nautical 6 8 14 Bruno Savio Guarani 9 5 14 Alef Manga Goiás 8 4 12

With a contract until the end of this season, Rafael Navarro has an indefinite future. The striker has been receiving surveys and proposals, but he still doesn’t know where he will play in 2022. Botafogo says it hasn’t ruled out the possibility of renewal yet, but as time goes by and the player appreciates, the chances of him following Nilton Santos in the next season decrease.

Probably with Rafael Navarro on the field, Botafogo returns to the field next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT) when they face Goiás, away from home, for the 32nd round of Serie B. Second place in the competition, with 55 points, Bota is five behind the fifth place and two behind the leader Coritiba.

