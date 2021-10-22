Bottas overtakes Hamilton and leads TL1 in the US. Verstappen is 1s behind

VERSTAPPEN MORE POPULAR THAN HAMILTON? BRIATORE BACK? MORE US IN F1? And AUSTIN? | GP at 10

Mercedes swam at arm’s length and, with Valtteri Bottas, easily led the free practice 1 of the US Formula 1 GP. At the end of this Friday morning (22) at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, the Finn scored 1min34s874 as the fastest lap and surpassed his teammate by just 0s045. Max Verstappen, who arrives in Texas as the championship leader and 6 points ahead of Hamilton, has always been far removed from Mercedes cars in terms of performance. The best mark established by the Dutch was 0s932 slower than Bottas.

The Nordic opened the session already knowing that he will lose five positions on the starting grid, as a result of a punishment due to the replacement of the internal combustion engine provided by Mercedes this weekend in the USA.

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest in free training 1 in Texas (Photo: Reproduction)

Both Ferraris finished in the top-5 of the session. Charles Leclerc was fourth, 1s460 slower than Bottas, while Carlos Sainz finished in fifth place. Pierre Gasly, with AlphaTauri, did very well again and secured the sixth best time, ahead of Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, who always rode throughout the session with hard tyres.

Lando Norris, with McLaren, was eighth, followed by Alfa Romeo by Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Formula 1 starts to accelerate again at the Circuito das Américas at 5 pm (GMT-3) (GMT-3) for free training 2.

The opening of the track work in Austin started very badly for Fernando Alonso. Right on his installation lap, the two-time world champion stopped the car in the exhaust area at turn 12 and had to walk back to the Alpine pits. The session had barely started and was already interrupted with a red flag.

Fernando Alonso had his car stopped at the beginning of the TL1 in Austin (Photo: Reproduction)

Training was resumed shortly after, with 49 minutes left for the session to end. Soon after, the first to record time was Kimi Räikkönen, who in Austin won for the last time in Formula 1.

Among the protagonists in the fight for the title, Lewis Hamilton was the first to change time: 1min37s260, with soft tires. Then Max Verstappen clocked a time just 0.077 slower than his big opponent in 2021. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez were third and fourth respectively. The Mexican, however, had hard tires on his fast lap, against the soft ones in the top three.

During the session, the official broadcast highlighted the stretch of turn 9, where the race direction had already deleted times of drivers who exceeded the track limits in that sector.

Then fifth on the timesheet, Charles Leclerc escaped and came to a standstill in the exit area at turn 6, but the Monegasque was soon able to return to the track without any major problems, but complained of a lot of bumps on the track.

Sergio Pérez had a good start to his weekend in Austin (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Following training, Hamilton tried to improve his time by nailing 1min36s812, while Lando Norris took second place, 0s043 slower than his compatriot, and Verstappen was third, 0s220 behind the seven-time champion. But everything changed shortly thereafter when ‘Czech’ Pérez, still on the stint on hard tyres, scored 1min36s798, 0s014 faster than Hamilton.

But before the end of the first half hour of practice, Hamilton returned to the lead and scored 1min36s381 before returning to the pits. At that time, Lewis was 0s417 faster than Pérez in second place.

Shortly after, Sebastian Vettel surprised by putting Aston Martin in the lead and scoring 1:36s344. But the four-time champion returned to ninth position because his time was deleted, again for having exceeded the limits of the track.

Daniel Ricciardo in action at free practice 1 in Austin (Photo: McLaren)

Leclerc improved his time and jumped to second by turning 1min36s601. Hamilton was still first, but was overtaken by Verstappen. With new tires, the Dutchman scored 1min36s046 and left his rival behind in 0s339. At that time, Alonso was already back on track to check the car conditions after the problem at the start of the session.

While the broadcast focused on Esteban Ocon and the camera mounted on the French Alpine driver’s helmet, Hamilton responded to Verstappen and returned to the lead with a lap almost 1s faster than the Dutchman. Lewis turned 1min35s096. Pérez even moved up to second, but it was another who had his time deleted for exceeding the track limits.

Seconds later, it was Bottas’ turn to take the lead in the practice session after recording 1min34s874, a time 0s222 faster than Hamilton, while Nikita Mazepin had just run at turn 19.

On his return to the track, in the final phase of training, Hamilton improved his mark, even scoring the fastest partial in the third sector, but followed behind Bottas by 0s045. The Finn confirmed his condition as leader of free practice 1 minutes later at the Circuit des Americas.

At the end of the TL1, Pérez got tangled up with Mazepin and hit the Russian’s Haas, while Räikkönen ran in a dangerous position and had the car crossed at turn 9. The Finn was one of the highlights of the session by placing Alfa Romeo in tenth place .

Formula 1 2021, US GP, Circuit of the Americas, free practice 1: