Boxer fights with bear that killed his friend and needs to be hospitalized

Boxer Ilya Medvedev faced an unexpected opponent this Thursday (10/21). He and a friend were attacked by a bear while fishing in a region of Siberia.

The 23-year-old athlete lost his friend Vyacheslav Dudnik to the animal’s murder and then faced the animal with a knife, managing to kill him.

According to the New York Post, witnesses claimed that Dudnik was attacked first and died at the scene. The fighter tried to shoot the bear and was disarmed by it. Fisherman Denis Chebotar heard the screams of the victims and was the first to arrive to help.

Chebotar said he shot the animal twice to try to disperse it, but reported that the bear was stabbed to death by Medvedev. In serious condition, the boxer was taken to hospital with lacerations to the liver and head.

Dmitry Kosenko, the athlete’s coach, said that despite the injuries, the Russian is not at risk of death. “We are already in contact with Ilya’s family and we are going to give full support to him and his parents, a real fighter in a difficult situation, and we look forward to his speedy recovery,” announced the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

This is not the first incident at the scene involving a brown bear, and local authorities have opened an investigation into the case.

