Boxer is hospitalized in serious condition after killing bear that attacked friend in Russia

O boxer Russian Ilya Medvedev, 23, had an unusual fight: he had to fight with bear who killed his friend, Vyacheslav ‘Slava’ Dudnik. The two men were fishing in the Irtysh River in Siberia, the Asian region of Russia, when the animal appeared. According to witnesses, Vyacheslav was the first to be attacked by the bear and died on the spot. Medvedev, then, would have tried to shoot the animal, but he was disarmed. The screams of the two were heard by a local fisherman, Denis Chebotar, who told the American newspaper ‘The New York Post’ that he had also fired to disperse the beast, who only died after being stabbed several times by the boxer with a knife. Medvedev has been referred to hospital and is in serious condition, with lacerations to the head and liver, but his technician, Dmitry Kosenko, says he is no longer at risk of dying. The president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), also Russian Umar Kremlev, said the organization will cover the cost of treatment for the 23-year-old player, together with the Russian Boxing Federation. “We are already in contact with Ilya’s family and we will fully support him and his parents, a real fighter in a difficult situation, and we look forward to his speedy recovery,” he commented.