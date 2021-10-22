Boxer is in serious condition after fighting bear that killed his friend | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Ilya Medvedev, boxer who fought the bear

A 23-year-old Russian boxer is in serious condition after fighting a grizzly bear near the Irtysh River in Siberia. The sportsman stabbed the animal to death after the creature took his friend’s life.

According to the New York Post, professional boxer Ilya Medvedev was fishing with his friend Vyacheslav ‘Slava’ Dudnik when the two were attacked by the brown bear. The beast began beating Dudnik to death before Medvedev fought the animal.

One witness who was with the pair in the Irtysh River was fisherman Denis Chebotar, who says he heard screams just before the incident. “I heard: A bear!” and soon ran to help friends.

While Chebotar tied the boat to a structure, Ilya and Slava went to explore a forest near the river, where they found the bear. It was then that the fisherman heard the screams and entered the forest.

Upon arriving at the scene, he saw Dudnik dead and Medvedev “cutting off the bear with a knife”.

Chebotar says that before the boxer started fighting the beast, he had shot the bear four times, but it wasn’t enough to scare the creature away. Even wounded, the animal managed to snatch the gun from Medvedev’s hand.

With no other recourse, the sportsman started stabbing the animal to try to protect himself. Minutes later the bear was defeated, but Ilya Medvedev was seriously injured.

The fisherman friend dragged the boxer to the boat and transported him to hospital, where he is currently in intensive care with lacerations to the head and body, according to reports from the Uvatsky district in the Tyumen region.

Since then, Russian authorities have launched an investigation in order to investigate the incident.