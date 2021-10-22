Bragantino scores in the end and draws with Inter in Beira-Rio

Internacional beat Red Bull Bragantino until 49 minutes into the second half. It won. In additions, Bruninho scored and set 1 to 1 in a late game of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The score has a bitter taste for Diego Aguirre’s team, who entered the G6 for the first time and spent much of the night in fifth place. For Massa Bruta, a point to be celebrated due to the embezzlement at the Beira-Rio stadium.

Mauricio opened the scoring, in the first half, and Bruninho scored at the end of the game.

Over the course of the night, Inter reached 42 points and had 11 victories. The partial result would make Diego Aguirre’s team take fifth place for the first time. But in the end, Bragantino reached 43 points and Colorado 40.

On the weekend, Internacional receives Corinthians in a new direct duel for a spot in the Libertadores classification zone. Bragantino receives São Paulo. The two games will be on Sunday (24).

Who did well: Mauricio

Edenilson’s replacement, suspended, attacking midfielder decided the game by scoring with assistance from Yuri Alberto. Before, the shirt 27 created another good chance for Inter.

Who disappointed: Taison

Always a reference in the Inter team, the shirt 10 played discreetly. Not even when the team pulled counterattack at speed, their strong point, appeared.

Inter’s rookie spent almost a year without playing

Kaique Rocha debuted as an Internacional player. The defender, revealed by Santos and loaned to the team from Rio Grande do Sul by Sampdoria, spent almost a full year without acting. The lack of space in Italy was decisive for the return to Brazil. And the debut was as a starter.

Inter defender forces card on the bank to “clear chip”

The chance for Kaique Rocha came with the decision not to use Bruno Méndez. The Uruguayan, however, was the character of a moment in the game: the yellow one for invading the lawn to celebrate Mauricio’s goal. The warning makes the player “clear the record” against Corinthians, against whom he could only act upon payment of a fine. As it will not act, you can take the opportunity to reset the list of cards.

game timeline

Mauricio scored the goal of the match, 39 minutes into the first half. Bruninho tied in the 49th minute of the second half.

Inter resists and decides with “partners”

Inter’s strategy was to leave the ball to Red Bull Bragantino and be quick, vertical, to counterattack. To do so, Diego Aguirre’s team had to hold on. And he did it, thanks to the defenses of Lomba and correction of spaces ahead of the area. Still in the first half, Mauricio opened the scoring. Before, the same shirt 27 had had a good chance, but Cleiton did it.

The goal came from a pass from Saravia to Yuri Alberto, center of shirt 11 and Mauricio’s submission. The 27 shirt and the center forward were partners in the U-17 and U-20 selections.

Embezzlements don’t change style, but make Braga suffer

The absences of Praxedes, injured, Ytalo and Arthur, with covid-19, left Maurício Barbieri’s team without much firepower. Even so, Red Bull Bragantino maintained the game model in the first half. Had opportunities, had little exposure. But in the final stage, the acting was not the same. The offensive fluidity disappeared and in the end, there was an attempt with physical strength inside Inter’s area.

Diego Aguirre changes twice at halftime

Moses and Patrick left the game between the two halves. The club from Rio Grande do Sul did not inform the reason, but Premiere’s cameras caught the left side with an application of ice on both thighs.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 1 X 1 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Date and time: 10/21/2021 (Thursday), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Marielson Alves da Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Rocha Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (both from Bahia)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Bruno Méndez, Mauricio, Saravia (INT); Helinho, Maurício Barbieri (BRA)

Goals: Mauricio, 39 minutes into the first half (INT); Bruninho, 49 minutes into the second half (BRA)

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Kaique Rocha, Cuesta and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Johnny, Rodrigo Lindoso (Zé Gabriel), Mauricio, Taison (Boschilia) and Patrick (Palacios); Yuri Alberto

Coach: Diego Aguirre

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Eric Ramires, Emiliano Martínez (Luciano), Helinho, Pedrinho (Bruninho) and Tomás Cuello; Jan Hurtado (Alerrandro)

Technician: Maurício Barbieri