Brandon Lee, Justin Carter, and Vic Morrow: Discover Cases of People Who Died During Recording | Pop & Art

Accidents happen on movie sets and can sometimes be fatal. On Thursday (21), actor Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun that killed a woman and left a man injured on the set of the movie “Rust” in the US state of New Mexico, in the United States.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, died, and the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was shot but was discharged.

This isn’t the first time a movie professional has died on a recording. There have been cases of actors who have been similarly affected.

Brandon Lee from ‘The Raven’

Brandon Lee, the son of actor Bruce Lee, died in 1993 while shooting the movie “The Crow”.

He was shot in the stomach while filming a scene.

The scenographic gun must have been loaded with blank bullet, but there were two bullets in the pistol.

Actor Michael Massee shot Lee, who was taken to hospital and died after 12 hours.

Blanket bullets have neither powder nor detonator. On the set of “The Crow”, the blanks were made by the film’s own production.

The gun still had a cartridge in it, and when the blank shot was fired, that other bullet came out of the barrel of the pistol. No one had checked the weapon before the scene.

Country singer Justin Carter died after accidentally shooting himself in 2019.

He was shooting a new video in Houston, Texas, when he took a gun out of his pocket and shot himself in the eye. The weapon was being used in the video.

Carter, who was considered a rising star in the country, died at age 35.

Vic Morrow from ‘On the Edge of Reality’

During the recordings of “No Limite da Realidade” in 1982, the actor died decapitated when the helicopter on the scene lost control. In addition to him, two actors aged 6 and 7 were also injured and died instantly.

In the film, he played a racist man who was set back in time in situations of a persecuted victim. They were shooting a sequel from Vietnam, in which the characters tried to escape a deserted Vietnamese village in a US Army helicopter.

Roy Kinnear from ‘The Musketeers Return’

The English actor died after falling from a horse during the filming of “The Musketeers Return”, 1989. He was hospitalized and suffered a heart attack. The fall was in Toledo, and the death in Madrid, Spain. The actor was 54 years old and was best known for his comedy roles.

John Bernecker from ‘The Walking Dead’

The stuntman had an accident on the set of The Walking Dead in 2017. Sources reported that Bernecker fell from a height of 9 onto a concrete floor. He was taken to the hospital, he got better, but he didn’t resist.

Bernecker has worked on “Hunger Games: Hope – The Final (2015), “Fantastic Four” (2015), “The Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2016) and “Logan” (2017). He also appeared in “Black Panther”, but did not get to see the film debut.

Joi ‘SJ’ Harris, from ‘Deadpool 2’

Stuntman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the scene in her first film. During the recording of “Deadpool 2”, Harris, who was the first black woman to become a professional motorcycle rider in the United States, lost control of the bike.

It accelerated just as it was supposed to brake, so it ended up crashing into a glass window. The accident happened in August 2017 in Vancouver.

David Ritchie from ‘Jumper’

David Ritchie was working on the sets for “Jumper,” the 2008 adventure, when a huge block of sand, earth, and ice trickled down toward the film’s technical staff. He died instantly and two other people were injured during the accident.

Kun Lieu from ‘The Mercenaries 2’

Kun Lieu, stunt double for the action film “The Mercenaries 2” (2012), died during the filming of the feature film starring Sylvester Stallone. The accident in Bulgaria happened during an explosion scene and left another stuntman injured.

Conway Wickliffe, from “Batman – The Dark Knight”

Conway Wickliffe, 41, was on the special effects team for 2008’s “Batman – The Dark Knight.” He was in the backseat of a car that crashed into a tree while filming in England.