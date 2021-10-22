Brazil has 461 deaths and 10th day average below 400

Brazil completes 10 days today with the moving average of covid-19 deaths below 400. Today, the index was 366, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average is considered the most reliable data for analyzing the pandemic, because it eliminates distortions caused by the damming of data that occurs on weekends and holidays. On these days, the secretariats work on a shift schedule.

In the last 24 hours, 461 new deaths were registered due to the coronavirus. With that, the country reaches 604,764 deaths from the disease.

The states of Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Sergipe did not record any covid-19 deaths.

Today, 16,295 new cases of coronaviruses were also reported in the country — the average was 12,146. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,696,575 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The consortium was wrong yesterday to say that Acre did not release new numbers of cases and deaths. The state reported no deaths, but reported 8 diagnoses. The information has been corrected retroactively.

Ten states and the Federal District showed stability on average. Another ten are in decline and six have risen. Brazil is in decline, with -20%.

The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, it is accelerating; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions, the Southeast and Midwest are in decline, with -33% and -28%, respectively. The South, Northeast and North showed stability of 11%, 4% and 0%.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (5%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-15%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-44%)

North region

Rondônia: stable (-7%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-12%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-22%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-33%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (18%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-4%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that 451 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths caused by the disease has reached 604,679.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 16,853 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,697,341 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,875,999 recovered cases of the disease so far across the country, with another 216,663 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.