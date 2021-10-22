Brazil records a current account deficit of US$1.7 billion in September

× Photo: Pixabay

Brazil registered in September a deficit of US$1.7 billion in current transactions, according to data released by the central bank. In the first nine months of the year, the leak is $8 billion.

These data are important because they show the country’s transactions abroad and indicate whether Brazil is dependent on foreign capital. With a low savings rate, the Brazilian economy has always depended on money from other nations.

These resources reach Brazil, basically, through exports, direct investment in the country and speculative capital.

The greater the inflow of resources from exports and direct investment, the better. It means that investors invest in the real economy and have long-term interests. In the case of speculative capital, funds can be withdrawn for any reason, without any explanation.

Dependence on foreign money eased after the government increased the level of international reserves, which reached $368 billion in September. As a result, the country has become a dollar creditor and can spend this savings to avoid large fluctuations in the dollar’s price.

