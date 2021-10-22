Brazilian companies lose R$ 284 billion in market value in three days with the country’s fiscal deterioration | Economy

In three days, Brazilian companies lost R$284 billion in market value on the stock exchange, according to a survey carried out by the financial information provider Economatica.

At the end of trading on Monday (18), the shares of companies listed on the B3 totaled R$4.984 trillion. This Thursday (21st), they were worth R$ 4.7 trillion.

This week, the financial market has reacted very badly to the movements of the economic team. On Wednesday (20), minister Paulo Guedes spoke of a “license” to break the spending ceiling to finance the amount of R$ 400 for the Auxílio Brasil program.

Financial market reacts badly to Guedes’ statement about breaking spending ceiling

‘License’ to spend puts an end to the spending ceiling and may cause interest and inflation to rise,’ says economist

On Thursday, the Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, fell 2.75%, to 107,735 points – it is the worst score of the year and the lowest since November 23 (107,378 points). On Wednesday, it registered a slight increase of 0.10%. And on Tuesday, it retreated 3.28%.

In the week, the accumulated fall of the Ibovespa is 6.03%.

Since Tuesday, the companies that have lost the most market value have been Petrobras (down R$24.1 billion), Vale (R$23.9 billion) and Magazine Luiza (R$12.3 billion).