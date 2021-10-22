British family died in US trail heat, police say – News

California authorities said on Thursday (21) that members of a British family, found lifeless on a trail in August, died in excessive heat on the west coast of the United States.

The bodies of 45-year-old Briton John Gerrish, 31-year-old Ellen Chung, and 1-year-old Miju were found near a trail in the Sierra National Forest reserve. The dog was nearby, also lifeless.

Various theories circulated about the cause of their deaths, such as exposure to toxic gases from an abandoned mine or consumption of water contaminated by poisonous algae.

But Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese told a news conference on Thursday that the family suffered from temperatures exceeding 38°C, so the cause of death is “hyperthermia and likely dehydration due to environmental exposure” .

Hyperthermia is an abnormal rise in body temperature caused by a failure of the mechanisms that regulate body heat when dealing with hot environments, according to the US National Institutes of Health. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are well known examples.

Briese said the family, who were relatively new to the area, were found on Aug. 17, two days after they were last seen, and were out of water.

“The initial walk started at a temperature of 24°C,” he said. “By the time they descended…before they reached the trail, it had already risen to 39°C,” he added.

The temperatures in some parts of the California during the summer they reach over 37°C, but Briese noted that heat deaths are not common in Mariposa County.