Bruce Lee’s son also died after accidental shooting

The incident that killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, cameraman on Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” film crew, bears an incredible resemblance to the episode that marked the death of actor Brandon Lee, son of the legendary Bruce Lee, in 1993.

read more

1. Alec Baldwin accidentally kills cameraman while shooting new movie

2. ‘Black Ustra’: Sérgio Camargo says he will torture at the Palmares Foundation

3. Allan dos Santos case: What happens after the extradition request

The actor’s death occurred during the filming of the film The Crow, directed by Alex Proyas.

In the scene, Brandon would be shot from a real gun, but it would be with blank bullets. Only the gun used in this scene was loaded with live ammunition for recording another – the idea was to make the shot look more real.

The production, however, did not notice that a projectile was stuck in the barrel of the revolver, even after being cleaned and loaded with blank bullets.

Actor Michael Massee was responsible for the shooting that killed Bruce’s son.

The projectile that got stuck in the barrel of the revolver pierced Brandon Lee’s abdomen. The production and cast took a long time to realize what had happened to the actor.

Taken to hospital, actor couldn’t resist

When they realized the gravity of the situation, Brandon was soon taken to a hospital in North Carolina, state in which The Crow was recorded.

The actor even underwent surgery for six hours, but the procedure failed and so he was pronounced dead.

Brandon’s mother, Linda Lee Caldwell, and his fiancée, Eliza Hutton (whom he would marry after filming for the film), spoke with Alex Proyas, the film’s director, and The Crow had its release in theaters around the world. planet.

Brandon Lee was buried next to his father in a Seattle city cemetery, in a grave Linda Lee Caldwell had reserved for her.

Years later, an image would become iconic about the actor’s drama.

American photographer Brian Dale Fall, after three months of trying, managed to eternalize with his camera, in Lake View Cemetery, the moment when a crow lands on Brandon’s tombstone, giving even more drama to the tragic accident involving the actor.