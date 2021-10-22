Bus with candidates from the Funsaúde competition falls in Tianguá and leaves four dead and 34 injured – Region

At least four people died and 34 were injured after the tipping of a bus at KM 301 of BR-222, in Tianguá, Serra da Ibiapaba, in the early hours of this Friday (22). The vehicle had already been fined last September, in Sobral, in the North of Ceará, for “traveling in a poor state of repair” and had to be escorted for repair. The information is from the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

According to information from the agency, the victims left Maranhão bound for Fortaleza, where would make the public contest of the Regional Health Foundation (Funsaúde) this weekend.

Two of them had their deaths confirmed still on the spot and two others were even sent to a health unit, but they also did not resist the injuries.

“There is also confirmation that the driver would have fled the place and that the bus had been chartered by passengers who would be heading to Fortaleza to carry out a public tender test during the weekend,” he detailed.

Rescue

The first visits to the victims were made by health professionals who were on another bus and passing through the stretch of the accident.

After the initial procedures, 34 passengers were admitted to the Madalena Nunes Hospital and Maternity Hospital, in Tianguá. Three of them had to be relocated to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia, in Sobral, in view of the seriousness of the abrasions.

Disclosure/PRF survivors According to psychologist Tatiele Cristine Silva Lobão, one of the passengers, the bus left Maranhão around 15:00 on Thursday (21). With injuries to her arm and foot, she reported that she does not remember exactly how the accident occurred. “I don’t remember much. It was dawn and everyone was sleeping. We only saw it when the bus started to rock and fell.” Physiotherapist Paula Samanta Moreira de Matos detailed that she felt “the smell of burning” before the vehicle tipped over. “I was sleeping and woke up feeling the smell of burning. When I said I was burning, the bus automatically turned over. Our fear was of falling into the mountain, I was desperate”, says the professional who has bruises on her arms and foot. Also according to Paula, there were candidates from the municipalities of Barra do Corda, Presidente Dutra and Caxias, in Maranhão, the state of origin of the bus, in addition to Teresina, in Piauí.