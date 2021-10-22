By field invasion in Santa’s elimination, CBF threatens to withdraw Pernambuco games | Holy Cross

This Thursday, CBF, via an official letter sent to the Pernambuco Federation of Football and signed by the entity’s director of competitions, Manoel Flores, threatened to withdraw all matches to be played in the state if there is no presence of the Military Police in the security of the matches.

In an official letter to CBF, the Secretariat of Social Defense of Pernambuco informed that 48 military police were designated for the match to guard the internal area of ​​the Arena and another 80 in the external area. The clarification of the SDS also reminds that, according to article 14 of the Statute of the Fan, the security of the event is the responsibility “of the sports practice entity that holds the game’s control and its directors”.

The SDS text also states that the first action in the event of a field invasion is the responsibility of private security guards and that this was not what happened in the match last Tuesday, at the Arena de Pernambuco, despite being included in the minutes of game planning, the presence of 130 security guards hired by Santa Cruz. And that only after the widespread invasion of the pitch had the Military Police acted to remove the fans.

The licensed president of Santa Cruz, Joaquim Bezerra, blamed the government for the lack of policing inside the stadium.

– The Arena de Pernambuco would have to be policed. The Fan Statute, which is a federal law, provides that there must be policing and public security inside the stadium. So, Santa Cruz has no responsibility for not having been policed ​​inside the stadium. What we need to understand is that public safety is a thing of the Government, not of the football club.

With the elimination in the preliminary phase of the Copa do Nordeste, Santa Cruz has no more official games to be played in 2020. Unlike rivals Sport and Náutico.

In Serie A, Leão will play five more games in Recife. Coincidentally, all in the Arena de Pernambuco. Náutico has four more games scheduled in Aflitos for Serie B. The next one on Sunday, at 4 pm, against Vasco.