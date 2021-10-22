C6 Bank leads Central Bank complaints ranking in the third quarter of 2021 | Economy

C6 Bank was the financial institution that received the most complaints from customers in the third quarter of 2021, according to a ranking released by the Central Bank this Thursday (21).

To prepare the list, the Central Bank divides the number of complaints by the total number of customers of each institution. With this, the monetary authority balances the volume of complaints with the size of the bank. Based on this index, the BC draws up a list of the most claimed.

The Central Bank upheld 1,651 customer complaints filed against C6 Bank between July and September. The bank has 11.05 million customers.

C6 Bank said, in a statement, that reducing complaints and increasing problem solving through internal channels are priorities on the institution’s agenda.

“Our internal controls indicate that 99% of the requests received by the bank’s internal channels (Chat, SAC and ombudsman) are resolved and we will continue to invest our efforts so that the customer can increasingly solve their demands directly with the bank,” he said .

In second place on the list was Banco PAN, which had been leading the ranking in the first two quarters of this year. From July to September Banco PAN, which has 15.25 million customers, received 1,004 complaints.

In a statement, the PAN stated that it has taken concrete measures to improve the customer experience and improve the quality of services and assistance. As an example, the institution cited the modernization of the market and the digitization of services to expand the fight against fraud.

“The PAN also reinforces its position of respect for customers and is available in all its service channels”, says the statement.

Banco Inter occupied third place in the BC ranking, with 746 complaints in the third quarter of this year. In all, the bank has 13.32 million customers.

Most frequent complaints

Considering the total number of complaints received by the group of financial institutions, the Central Bank listed the most frequent themes of customer complaints.

The champion theme of the list, with 2,175 complaints, It refers to irregularities in the reliability, security and secrecy of credit card-related transactions.

This category includes charges that are inappropriate or should have been reversed, unrecognized purchases made with a cloned or stolen credit card, duplicate charges, and failure to recognize bill payment.

In second place were irregularities in services related to credit operations. were registered 2,153 complaints About the subject.