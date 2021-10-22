Caetano Veloso attacks Bolsonaro and celebrates carnal loves in his new album – 10/22/2021 – Ilustrada

João Gilberto appears at the center of the enigma of “Meu Coco”, the new album by composer Caetano Veloso, available on digital platforms. In 1971, then exiled in London, Caetano returned to Brazil at the invitation of the bossa nova genius to record a program on TV Tupi together with Gal Costa. At the hotel, João spoke of Brazil in a poetic tone. “We are different, Caîtas. We are Chinese.”

Assumed by the musician as the album’s “mother ship”, the starting point of the other songs, “Meu Coco” absorbed the enigmatic phrase of its master. “João Gilberto spoke / And in my coconut was left / Who are you, who are you and who am I?: / ‘We are Chinese’.”

The album doubles the tropicalist’s bet on the country and finds in national myths and in the black-Portuguese-indigenous formation the reasons for his optimism with this species of tropical China. “The album is all about affirmation, but it is, in fact, within a moment of denial of what can be beautiful in Brazil”, says the musician, in an interview by Zoom. “Although there is no overt ironic tone to the record, the situation itself contains an irony.”

The nearly two years of political and pandemic sadness have not changed that belief. “You know that I think Brazil is an opportunity. It’s a rather peculiar country. And it’s very big. It’s peculiar and very big,” he gets excited, recalling the decisive moments of the Brazilian message to the world.

“Be it Pelé in football, in the football that developed during that period when Nelson Rodrigues saw it as overcoming the turn-around. Or bossa nova, when João Gilberto impresses people in the United States, when Tom Jobim becomes one of the most important musicians of the world. When you see Glauber arrive at festivals in Europe and cause that way. They seem like sketches of something that Brazil contains and that it can, should do. Almost an acceptance of a duty that the opportunity presents to us.”

The 12 tracks of “Meu Coco” articulate prophecy, names —many names—, carnal loves and readings of the world and Brazilian culture. His prophetic line appears in “Meu Coco” and “Enzo Gabriel”, while the essay-song “Anjos Tronchos” reflects on the macabre rise of “leader clowns” and illuminates the utopias within digital dystopia. Looking like a hit, “No Vou Leaver” faces the dismantling of its project Brazil in the Bolsonaro years.

The three romantic songs don’t stray from the album’s organizing axis. In “Cyclamen of Lebanon”, he softens the Arabic chant. Black beauty is sovereign in “Pardo” —previously recorded by Céu—, with homoerotic suggestion, and “Cobre”, in “your skin is coppery/from Bahia de us two/grei of enslaved and oppressors/kings of the coming state later”.

A grandfather’s affection colors “Autoacalanto”, dedicated to his grandson Benjamin, an encouragement in the months of social isolation. The critical review of our culture, a hallmark of his work, appears in “Gilgal” and “Sem Samba Não Dá”. In the midst of love and omens, there is the fado “Você-Você” (You-You), shared with the Portuguese singer Carminho.

At the request of Maria Bethânia, her sister, “Noite de Cristal” was sung by the musician in a live and now closes the record. “But I look at your crystal/ and see and ask for days/ of other colors/ joys/ for me/ for my love/ and my loves”.

In Salvador, in the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic, Caetano Veloso was already singing the verses of “Meu Coco” and preparing to incorporate the dancers of Bahia’s Folklore Ballet into the definition of his timbre. In Rio de Janeiro, locked at home for longer than expected, he recalculated the initial route and entered the studio accompanied by musician and sound technician Lucas Nunes, from the band Dônica. With Pedro Sá’s guitar and Nunes’ synthesizer, “Anjos Tronchos” is the only track that refers to the sound of the three albums of the “Cê” cycle.

“Anjos Tronchos” authorizes a parallel between his recent look at technological phenomena and the old concern of Gilberto Gil, his tropicalist brother.

“Gil was more interested in this topic than I was. He has written a lot about these businesses since that period. [do tropicalismo] and over the years. And I dont. I was more interested now. It was kind of surprising to me about the ‘long angels in Silicon Valley’ thing. I don’t use the internet much, I don’t have a smartphone, I don’t watch the social network, I don’t study the subject.” Nevertheless, the ideas sprang up and gave rise to a dense song.

In the album, Caetano reaffirms his integrative vision of the black myth Zumbi dos Palmares to Princess Isabel, who promoted the abolition of slavery in 1888. It’s as if a chorus of his album with Jorge Mautner, in 2002 echoed –”Zabé come Zumbi/ Zumbi eat Zabe”. “It’s not conciliation”, emphasizes the tropicalista. “It’s a necessary dialectic, which Brazil has to assume. Zabé eats Zumbi, Zumbi like Zabé. So, the end of ‘Meu Coco’ is Zumbi com Zabé.”

The collaboration of Márcio Victor, of the pagode band Psirico, contributed to the percussive strength of the album. “I didn’t necessarily think about percussion at first. It could even be electronic, so much so that the groove of the song ‘Meu Coco’ is hard, purposefully hard, with a rhythmic riff cut. I wanted to do something that sounded weird.” , says Caetano, again close to the sound of 1997’s “Livro” and 2000’s “Noites do Norte”.

“The percussion ended with a bigger presence. It was more akin to ‘Northern Nights’ than to the more artful record I was thinking of making before the pandemic started.”

Caetano praises the orchestral arrangement of “Meu Coco”, signed by Thiago Amud, composer besides everything in tune with the song’s sebastian beat. For the record, he also called on former collaborators, such as Vinícius Cantuária —former member of A Outra Banda da Terra, a group that accompanied him between 1978 and 1983—, conductor Jaques Morelenbaum and drummer Marcelo Costa. Pretinho da Serrinha, present on three tracks, then provoked him. “But isn’t there a samba on your record for me to play?”, he asked. The question “Sem Samba Não Dá” was born.

The love-struggle phrasing of “No I’ll Leave” has an explicit political meaning as it targets the setbacks of the Jair Bolsonaro government. “I won’t let it, I won’t, I won’t let you screw it up / with our story / it’s a lot of love, it’s a lot of struggle, it’s a lot of joy, it’s a lot of pain / and a lot of glory.”

When commenting on the song, Caetano exposes a different interpretation of the rise of the extreme right in several countries. “What I see in this, too, is a demonstration of a certain fragility of conservatism. Because they were the silent majority. They can’t be silent anymore, they don’t want more and they can’t anymore. It’s dangerous, too much turmoil has happened and will happen, but a victory of a conservative attitude in the world that is stable is not possible”.

A supporter of Ciro Gomes’ presidential candidacy in 2018, the musician says he doesn’t feel good about the current attacks by the pedetista on former president Lula. “I don’t think it will be as effective as he and maybe João Santana think. And then, I don’t like aggressiveness against Lula, because Lula is a figure in Brazilian history that I can’t help but admire and feel affection for. There is a beauty in this manifestation of the majority of the Brazilian people of wanting to elect him.”

Caetano does, however, ponder. “This is not to say that the best thing that could happen to Brazil will be Lula’s return to the presidency. I don’t know. There is a bit of a return to the past, I would like Brazil to take steps forward. But Ciro’s tone in this last period I didn’t like it.”

“Enzo Gabriel,” the name and song, encapsulates his enduring fascination for the country’s future. “Many thousands of Brazilians were baptized with the name ‘Enzo Gabriel’. So I ask what will be your role in saving the world?”, he says. “We are going through a difficult period, which denies everything that can be beautiful in a song or in life. And when the question comes, it is asked by a lyrical self who is still linked to the idea of ​​a salvationist mission in Brazil. “