Calleri contract with São Paulo provides trigger with purchase obligation for US$3 million | São Paulo

São Paulo will have the obligation to buy Jonathan Calleri permanently if the player reaches the 30% mark of the team’s minutes by the end of 2022, the end date of his loan contract.

As a practical example: if São Paulo plays 90 games from the day Calleri’s contract was signed, on August 30 of this year, until December 2022, it will be 8,100 minutes (without additions) of game. If Calleri works in 2,430 minutes, which is equivalent to 30% of the total, Tricolor must exercise the purchase.

The value stipulated in the contract for the definitive purchase is 3 million dollars (about R$ 17 million at the current price). This number in reais, however, may change, as it is worth the quote on the day the deal is closed.

The contract also has a call option clause in case the player does not reach the goal of minutes. In this case, the amount remains the same, with the difference that São Paulo is not obliged to buy it.

Starting in the last games with Rogério Ceni, Calleri should have no difficulty reaching the goal if he doesn’t have a serious injury and if he continues to play regularly. The expectation is that the Argentine will activate the contract trigger until the middle of next season.

Until then, Calleri will have the disputes of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and the beginning of the Brasileirão. São Paulo is still fighting for a place in the next Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana.

Since he was hired at the end of August this year, the Argentine has taken to the field eight times for the Brazilian Championship. There were four games as a starter and another four leaving the bench. So far, there are 361 minutes played (without additions).

In his first spell at São Paulo, in 2016, Calleri played 31 matches in five months and totaled 2,398 minutes (without additions) on the field.

Calleri left the derby against Corinthians in pain and could defraud São Paulo in Sunday’s game against Bragantino. São Paulo does not stipulate a date for the return, but the diagnosis showed that the Argentine has an edema in his right thigh.

This Thursday, he ran on one of the CT lawns in Barra Funda alongside Emiliano Rigoni.

