Camaquã has six new cases of Covid-19

This Thursday, October 21, six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Camaquã. The new epidemiological bulletin pointed to an increase in active cases of the disease.

The new epidemiological bulletin brought cases of patients between 14 and 65 years of age.

With today’s new cases, Camaquã has 7,916 positive diagnoses, 7,717 recovered patients and 45 cases of the disease still active. See the full newsletter.

There are currently 47 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has four beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and three in clinical beds.

There were 154 deaths related to the disease to date.

vaccine in the city

Vaccine inside

This Sunday, October 24, the sixth district of Camaquã receives a joint effort to vaccinate against Covid-19. The Municipal Health Department will be carrying out, from 10 am to 4 pm, a large health effort at the Municipal School Mário Centeno Crespo, in Pacheca.

The task force will serve residents of Charqueadas, Ilha Santo Antônio, Pacheca, Areal, Flor da Praia and Divisa.

On the day, the registration of residents will be carried out, who must present proof of residence, RG and CPF of all family members who live in the same house.

The SUS Card will also be updated, with proof of residence, ID and CPF of all family members.

The vaccination booklet for children and adults will be updated.

The population of these localities receives the vaccine against Covid-19, including the first, second and third doses.

The third will only be available to people aged 60 years and over who have taken the second dose more than 6 months ago.

