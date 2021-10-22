Carvajal says Venezuela sent $21 million to fund Kirchner

Former Venezuelan General Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, who was head of counterintelligence for Hugo Chávez and Maduro, in September 2019 photo| Photo: EFE/ Víctor Lerena

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, who is imprisoned in Madrid waiting to be extradited to the US, told a Spanish judge on Thursday that Hugo Chávez’s regime had sent twenty flights to Argentina in 2007, with US$ 1 million each, to finance the electoral campaign of Cristina Kirchner, wife of then president Néstor Kirchner and current Argentine vice president.

These flights would have taken place before Argentine customs seized a suitcase with about US$ 800,000, which was with a Venezuelan businessman who had arrived in Buenos Aires in a rented jet from Caracas, in 2007, in the scandal that became known as “maletagate”.

“What was not known is that this [caso da mala apreendida em 2007] it was their number 21 flight, with 20 previous deliveries of US$ 1 million each and delivered without any problems, as they paid Argentine airport agents who let them through without any inconvenience,” confessed Carvajal, according to a court document published by the Spanish newspaper OK Diary.

In the same statement, the former Chavista official stated that the money would be used to finance the campaign of Cristina Kirchner, who won the presidential election in 2007. Guido Antonini Wilson, the businessman detained with the US$ 800,000, also stated previously to American justice, that the amount had been sent by Chavez to finance Kirchner’s campaign.

Kirchnerism has always denied any relation to the money found with businessman Guido Antonini Wilson.

During the 2019 presidential campaign in Argentina, Alberto Fernández, then candidate for the Frente de Todos on a ticket with Cristina Kirchner, stated that this version was never confirmed by the country’s justice system. According to him, the businessman and the money would go to Uruguay.