Ceará beats Grêmio and takes the lead in the final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes | soccer

Ceará won Grêmio 2-1 this Thursday afternoon (21) and took the lead in the Brazilian Aspirants Championship. Léo Rafael and Hélio Borges scored the goals for Vovô, while Pedro Lucas scored for the team from Rio Grande do Sul at Estádio Carlos de Alencar Pinto (Vovozão).

1 de 1 Ceará wins Grêmio at Aspirantes — Photo: Stephan Eilert/CearaSC.com Ceará wins Grêmio at Aspirantes — Photo: Stephan Eilert/CearaSC.com

The duel of the return takes place on Wednesday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), in a place to be defined. With the result, Alvinegro secures the bi-championship of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes with a draw. Grêmio needs to win by two or more goals difference to win the title.

Hélio Borges and Cristiano started troubling the tricolor defense on the right. In response, Grêmio tried to attack, but their opportunities were undermined by Ceará’s defensive system. Without so many clear opportunities for both sides, Ceará took advantage of a mistake by the Grêmio defense and scored in the 29th minute. Pedro Naressi beat the defenders and played for Léo Rafael, with the open goal, to push into the net.