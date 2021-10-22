Ceará occupies the first 9 positions with the best rated cities in the national ranking of education – Metro

Ceará continues to be a reference in education for the country. In the most recent result of the Index of Brazilian Education Opportunities (Ioeb), the State occupies the nine first national positions and represents 18 of the top 20 also in the universe of 5,126 evaluated municipalities.

In first place are the municipalities of Sobral and Cruz, with a score of 6.7. It is the fourth consecutive year that Sobral occupies the top of the ranking – in the last four surveys, Ceará is always among the three best results.

See the 9 best rated cities in the Ioeb ranking in 2021:

Sobral

Cross

Mile

Ararenda

Itatira

Jijoca from Jericoacoara

Pires Ferreira

Martinopolis

Quixeramobim

On average by state, Ceará has a score of 5.5, occupies the first position in the Northeast region and the second in the country, only behind São Paulo. Among the capitals, Fortaleza has the third best result.

The Ioeb is an important indicator of educational opportunities offered to all children and young people in Brazilian municipalities, in terms of access to basic education. The index gathers information on the quality of supply for students who attend public and private networks, as well as those who do not attend school.

Reynaldo Fernandes One of the creators of Ioeb Ioeb takes the focus off the results that children and young people produce to shed light on the educational opportunities they are receiving, in each territory, understood here as a municipality or state”

Held every two years, the Ioeb differs from others, such as the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb), in that it encompasses access to opportunities for all local residents of school age, and not just for those who are actually in school.

“Ioeb is concerned with the contribution of the educational system that was given to the student, and not with what he brought to this system”, explains Reynaldo Fernandes.

Subtitle:

On average by state, Ceará has a score of 5.5, ranks first in the Northeast region and second in the country Photograph:

State Government/Disclosure

“The result of a consolidated work”, says Secretary of Education in Sobral

Sobral has remained at the top of the Ioeb rankings for six years. There were 6.1 (2015), 6.2 (2017), 6.6 (2019) and 6.7 (2021). In all of them, the best result in the country. The Municipal Secretary of Education, Herbert Lima, says that the result is due to consistent work in several pillars of education, as well as the commitment of the professionals involved.

“This result is a reason of great honor for all of us. At the same time, it’s a lot of responsibility. It is the continuation of a work that has been around for two and a half decades. Since 1997, Sobral has carried out profound reforms in its educational policy, which made the municipality overcome challenges”, says the manager.

The secretary points out among the pillars the public selection of professionals, through better results; the continuing teacher education policy, for which there is a school that offers year-round qualifications; and the policies for valuing teaching, not only to monitor the teacher’s performance, but also to create mechanisms for valuing their work.

“We created mechanisms so that, upon arriving in the classroom, the teacher has the means to offer a class of great quality”, reinforces secretary Herbert Lima.