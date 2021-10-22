Celtics games suspended in China after Kanter’s political demonstration

THE Tencent Sports, responsible for broadcasting the Boston Celtics games in China, removed from its platform content linked to the team after political statements by pivot Enes Kanter. That’s because the Turk made a post on his social networks calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator”. In addition to the posts, the player also wore sneakers with the words “Free Tibet”, during the first game of the season, against the New York Knicks, this Wednesday (20).

Along with a three-minute video on the topic, Kanter used the caption “Dear Brutal Dictator Xi Jinping and the Chinese Government: Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!”. In front of the camera, wearing a shirt of the Dalai Lama – considered a criminal separatist for China – Enes uttered: “Shame on the Chinese people. The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture.”

Hours later, the athlete returned to the topic on his Twitter, by publishing photos of the tennis he would wear in his debut match. “More than 150 Tibetans were burned alive – hoping that such an act would raise awareness about Tibet. I am with my Tibetan brothers and sisters and I support their calls for Freedom.” Finally, he concluded with the hashtag “Free Tibet”.

As a result, the NBA partner company in the country has made recent Celtics matches unavailable for replay. Also, upcoming games in the franchise will not be broadcast live. Likewise, a profile dedicated to Boston Celtics fans on the social network Weibo – known as “Chinese Twitter” – claimed he would stop posting about the team. With more than 615,000 followers, the page wrote: “Resolutely resist any behavior that undermines national harmony and the dignity of the motherland!”

Historical context

Despite Tibet’s emancipation in 1912, China considers the territory part of its historic empire. Thus, several conflicts have occurred over the years. Under Jinping, efforts to defuse ethnic tensions were intensified. Thus, the aim is to encourage the region’s residents to assimilate into Chinese society. For example, making Mandarin the dominant language in public life.

Kanter’s activism

It is not the first time that Enes Kanter has been involved in political demonstrations. He constantly uses his social media to criticize Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The athlete is accused of terrorism by the Turkish government and therefore has not seen his family since 2015. In April of this year, Kanter received an arrest warrant issued by his country for offenses against the president. In response, he posted on his social networks by burning the document. “I seem to have hurt Erdogan’s feelings,” sneered the pivot.

This week, the Celtics player returned to discuss his disagreements with the ruler. According to Kanter, ten warrants have already been issued in his name. “This regime has issued the tenth arrest warrant against me in the last four years. The reason is that I defend human rights and political prisoners who are being tortured and raped. I don’t care if it’s ten or ten thousand [mandados]. I will not give up”.

Another Chinese boycott with the NBA

The league has millions of devoted China fans. On the other hand, he spent two years trying to recover his image in the country. That’s after then-Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey publicly demonstrated support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. stream games. With that, there was a financial fall estimated in millions of dollars. Morey is currently General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. Thus, the franchise games are not broadcast in China.

