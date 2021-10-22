CFM hid lack of evidence on inhaled chloroquine

But it was when the text arrived in the hands of the president of the CFM that an entire paragraph on the lack of evidence of drug efficacy disappeared from the resolution.

Second, the remedies are designed to be administered orally. Manufacturers did not have any guidance for inhaled use. Therefore, the CFM resolution would theoretically serve to put a brake on the experiments. The council decided to issue the resolution in a plenary session on April 27, a request forwarded directly by Mauro Ribeiro. Over the next two days, an intense process of discussion and editing of the text followed. Phrases such as “Na covid-19, due to widespread use off label of HCQ [hidroxicloroquina], adverse events, including mild effects, became a special reason for attention” were cut out.

At the time, the delusional possibility of inhaling the chemical components of medicines and even dissolving the pills to use them in nebulization was discussed. None of this found any support in science. The first problem is obvious: the components of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine did not help to treat the disease. Almost a month before this discussion, on March 2, the WHO had already established that hydroxychloroquine was not used to treat covid-19.

On May 13, 2021, the Federal Council of Medicine’s resolution was published in the Federal Official Gazette, classifying the use of inhaled hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as “experimental”. With the CFM’s position, these treatments could only be performed through research protocols approved by the Research Ethics Committees and the National Research Ethics Committee.

Two weeks earlier, in Manaus, a woman had died after receiving inhaled hydroxychloroquine. Gynecologist and obstetrician Michelle Chechter made the patient sign a term authorizing the use of macerated and diluted pills of the drug as nebulization and post a video with the results of the experiment. The patient did not resist. The doctor was fired. Another elderly woman died in Itacoatiara, also in Amazonas, after the procedure.

Even earlier, on March 22, in the city of Alecrim, Rio Grande do Sul, a 69-year-old man also died after being submitted to the experiment. The family said they had not authorized the nebulization. The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio Grande do Sul opened an inquiry to investigate the professional’s conduct, but filed the complaint “because there is no evidence of violation of the Code of Medical Ethics”, since the patient had arrived at the hospital in serious condition and the The doctor had chosen the treatment “as a desperate measure”.

In the same state, also at the end of March, three other patients died after undergoing the procedure in a hospital in Camaquã. The responsible doctor, Eliane Scherer, was denounced to the Public Ministry, but won a strong defense: Jair Bolsonaro. “The doctor told me and I had already proven that too. She said, very humbly, that the nebulization issue is not her idea. The first time he heard about it was in the state of Amazonas,” the president said at the time, in an interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Sul. According to the director of the hospital where the tragedy happened, the patients had tachycardia and arrhythmias after the procedure.

“This practice is certainly harmful to the patient’s already weakened respiratory system,” stated the Sociedade Paulista de Pneumologia, in a note published in March this year. According to the pulmonologists, who made the publication in the form of an “appeal” so that in “no circumstances” inhaled chloroquine was prescribed, the tablet has talc in its composition. Inhaled, it attacks the tissue of the lungs, which can cause acute lung inflammation and worsen the condition caused by covid-19.

“In no guideline for the treatment of any disease is the use of inhaled pills recommended. The accumulation of this material can even cause long-term consequences such as chronic respiratory failure”, said the statement from the pulmonologists. To no avail.

The CFM resolution was finally published in the Official Gazette of the Union on May 13, 2021, dated April 29th.

‘Legal security’

The civil inquiry was based on a representation made by the cardiologist Bruno Caramelli, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo. “The CFM board continues to allow ozone therapy and inhaled chloroquine. It continues to allow the covid kit in the name of so-called medical autonomy,” he told us.

For Caramelli, the position of Mauro Ribeiro, which led him to join the list of those investigated by the CPI, “is purely and simply to maintain a speech and defend one person: the president of the Republic”.

Attorney Cecilia Mello, who wrote the representation, sees in the action of the CFM a response to the pocketbook guidelines. “There was a clear direction. They supported irresponsible, perhaps criminal conduct by the federal government,” she argued.

In documents attached to the inquiry, the CFM justified its action by stating that covid-19 is a “new and unknown” disease and that, therefore, physicians should have autonomy to choose the supposed best treatment with the patient. The council says that it granted “legal security” to doctors – in other words, it allowed those who prescribed ineffective or even harmful medications not to be punished as recommended by the rules of medical conduct.

A year earlier, in April 2020, the CFM had already released its infamous resolution 4/2020, which conditioned the use of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs off label – that is, the application of which is not foreseen in the package insert – to the “autonomy” of the doctor, one of Mauro Ribeiro’s obsessions.

“If physicians used as an objective parameter only the prescription of scientifically proven medications for the case, their hands would be tied without the possibility of doing anything. Reason for which, if the professional deems it useful, in the light of the specific case and in agreement with the patient, the use of medicines in off label“, says the resolution.

According to Anvisa, the use off label “It is done at the expense and risk of the prescribing physician, and may eventually characterize a medical error.” That’s why the CFM’s resolution was so important: it exempted the doctors who decided to apply the treatments from responsibility.

Intercept showed that, two months after the resolution, one of the vice presidents, Emmanuel Fortes Silveira Cavalcanti, representative of the state of Alagoas, and two alternate councilors of the Federal Council of Medicine – Luís Guilherme Teixeira dos Santos, from Rio de Janeiro, and Annelise Mota de Alencar Meneguesso, from Paraíba – participated in a secret meeting in which they encouraged the prescription of chloroquine with members of the Ministry of Health and the so-called “parallel cabinet”. Investigated by Covid’s CPI, this group informally advised President Jair Bolsonaro on decisions about the disease and had occupants of Ministry of Health posts and doctors like Nise Yamaguchi and Anthony Wong, who died of covid-19 earlier this year.

At that time, medications were already considered to be ineffective. On April 15 of this year, a study published in the journal Nature showed that the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine was devastating: it increased the death rate among patients.

According to Covid’s preliminary CPI report, the CFM opinion, “although it concludes that there is no robust evidence for the indication of a specific pharmacological therapy for covid-19, it endorses the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine”. For the senators, the council “transferred to physicians in general the responsibility for prescribing these drugs, even though they were aware of the ineffectiveness of the treatment”, and based the decisions of the Executive Branch.

In its final report, the CPI asks that the responsibility for the conduct of the president of the CFM, Mauro Ribeiro, be investigated.

Sought, the board did not respond to Intercept’s inquiries until the publication of this report.